Liquorland & Cricket Australia Announce Gold Partnership

Cricket Australia and Liquorland have today announced a four-year partnership, with the drinks specialist celebrating its first national sporting partner in its 52-year history.

Pictured above – Australian Cricketers Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt with Liquorland General Manager of Customer Loyalty Mia Lloyd and CA Executive General Manager, Broadcast and Commercial, Stephanie Beltrame.

As part of the landmark partnership, Liquorland will proudly serve as an Official Partner across men’s and women’s international cricket and will bring Aussie-favourite brews, Tinnies beer and Mr Finch cider, to official Cricket Australia Events and Hospitality, as well as pourage rights in the public area at the Gabba.

Liquorland general manager of customer loyalty, Mia Lloyd, said she was proud to be launching the historic partnership between two much-loved Aussie brands. “Liquorland has been serving Australians for over 50 years and is proud to be there for our customers’ memorable moments. As one of the country’s most-loved sports that’s full of memorable experiences, we’re thrilled to partner with Cricket Australia and welcome our first-ever national sporting partner,” Lloyd said.

“As part of the partnership, cricket fans at the Gabba will be able to enjoy our Tinnies beer and Mr Finch cider range, which will give fans something more to cheer about.”

Cricket Australia Executive General Manager, Broadcast and Commercial, Stephanie Beltrame said this partnership will have a positive impact on the sport with both organisations united in bringing Australians together in a memorable and responsible way. “We are delighted to welcome Liquorland to the Australian cricket family and are thrilled to be their first national sporting partner,” Beltrame said.

“Our partnership with Liquorland will enable us to collaborate over the next four years to find imaginative and responsible ways to enhance cricket’s great occasions”

“We look forward to working closely with Liquorland to help fans create those special moments and are excited about our plans for the summer of cricket” Beltrame said.

The partnership comes as Liquorland recently launched its biggest ever brand campaign “Cheers!” that celebrates everyday moments, such as watching sport with your mates.