LinkedIn’s 2024 B2B Marketing Benchmark Report Reveals 58% Use AI In B2B Marketing
The global LinkedIn study of 2,000+ B2B marketing leaders in Australia and other key markets has some interesting findings including fifty-eight per cent of B2B marketers are using Gen AI in their marketing activities to improve ROI and productivity.
Lead image: Amy Mills, director, marketing solutions, LinkedIn
After a challenging year of tighter budgets and heightened pressure to prove ROI, B2B marketing leaders in Australia are showing a renewed sense of optimism. Nine in 10 (90 per cent) are bullish on their team’s ability to drive revenue in the year ahead, and around three-quarters (72 per cent) expect budgets to increase, according to new research from LinkedIn.
The study, conducted ahead of the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, finds that while 71 per cent of B2B CMOs in Australia have found it challenging to focus on what matters most – reaching buyers – due to so many competing demands, the majority (93 per cent) agree that relationship building is key to success, which is why building “collective confidence” amongst purchasing decision-makers will be crucial in the year ahead.
“B2B decision-makers buy from brands they’ve heard of, which is why brand building is essential in B2B – it helps improve memorability. With so many people involved in B2B purchasing, building ‘collective confidence’ among all members of the buying group can be done effectively through bolder creative campaigns, which will be key to success in the year ahead,” said Amy Mills, director, marketing solutions, LinkedIn.
B2B buying cycles are long, emotion-driven and typically involve six to 10 stakeholders in the buying group, and require on average 17 meaningful interactions with a company before completing a purchase.
Creativity is essential to staying top of mind – nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of Australian B2B marketing leaders have focused on developing bolder creative, and 57 per cent agree that it is helping them improve brand engagement and drive conversions.
Marketing professionals globally are leading the charge on AI adoption and building AI proficiency as they look to improve ROI. 58 per cent of B2B marketing leaders in Australia are already using Generative AI applications in their marketing activities, and they say it has helped improve productivity (40 per cent), accelerate content creation (39 per cent), and create cost efficiencies (30 per cent).
LinkedIn data finds there has been a 142x increase in LinkedIn members globally adding AI literacy skills to their profiles, with marketers topping this list. ‘Artificial Intelligence’ is the fastest-growing digital skill for CMOs globally, based on the skills CMOs have added to their LinkedIn profiles in the past year.
“After feeling the pressure to continuously prove ROI over the past year, B2B marketing leaders are now making the case for brand building and taking it to the next level. Doing so will enable them to uncover new audience segments and improve memorability and campaign performance,” added Mills.
To help B2B marketers reach and engage all members of the buying group and build collective confidence, LinkedIn is introducing:
- The wire program: With video uploads on LinkedIn increasing 45 per cent year-over-year, LinkedIn is testing the wire program – a new initiative that allows brands to promote in-stream video ads alongside trusted publisher content on LinkedIn. The wire program is being tested with a limited number of publishers, like Barron’s, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Forbes, LinkedIn News, MarketWatch, NBCUniversal, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, and Yahoo! Finance to help marketers reach buyers who are consuming more-and-more digital video. The wire program is available in all languages to global advertisers that want to set up content sponsorships with this select group of publishers. At launch, the wire program will not offer EU member targeting.
- Expanded AI capabilities in accelerate: LinkedIn is bringing new functionality into accelerate – its AI campaign creation and optimisation offering. Now in accelerate, marketers can draft engaging creatives with Microsoft Designer and refine their targeting by allowing marketers to exclude companies and third-party lists. They can also get guidance on their campaign creation from our new AI marketing assistant. Advertisers already using accelerate are creating campaigns 15 per cent1 more efficiently and driving a 52 per cent lower cost per action2 than with Classic campaigns. New functionality includes:
The 2024 B2B marketing benchmark report will launch at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Monday, 17 June.
Please login with linkedin to commentLinkedIn
Latest News
“We Are Both Change Makers”: Inside 2024’s Most Talked About NRL Partnership
The Dolphins NRL team’s sponsorship battle with the NRL over their deal with medicinal cannabis clinic Alternaleaf (Montu) made headlines all over the country. Today, with questions still in the air about the partnership’s future, the Montu team took the stage at Cannes In Cairns to discuss the partnership and the potential of holistic medicinal […]
🐊 Hear From The Inaugral Cairns Crocodile Winners!🐊
It was a night of firsts for many of us as Cannes In Cairns launched the very first Cairns Crocodiles Awards. Lead image: Howatson + Co Team Delegates turned up in droves to see just who had won gold, silver and bronze in each category, with The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, taking home the […]
The Monkeys Claims Inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards Grand Prix As APAC Agencies Perform Strongly Across The Board, Presented by Pinterest
It'll be XXXX all round for The Monkeys in Cairns this evening! Largely thanks to its England Bitter work, ironically.
TV Ratings (5/6/24): Maroons Take The Win In First Game Of 2024 State Of Origin Series
The Good Guys reporting high demand for TVs today after several were smashed in the 8th minute of last night's Origin.
Intuit Mailchimp Brings From: Here, To: There Conference To Australia
Intuit Mailchimp brings its famous conference to Australia this July. Warning: Disney On Ice touring at the same time.
From The Bureau: Champagne On A Beer Budget? Beware The Dodgy Data
IAB's Natalie Stanbury offers consumer insights during the cost of living crisis. Stops short of budget soup recipes.
It Was Survival Of The Fittest At Cannes in Cairns
Adland PR queen Rochelle Burbury muses on her time in Cairns again in this diary-come-character-assassination.
Starcom Australia Appoints Scott McCaffrey As Chief Client & Growth Officer, Jacqui Purcell Promoted To National Head Of Planning
A new head of planning & new growth officer at Starcom today. Same old Monte Carlos in office biscuit tin, however.
Sydney Marathon Welcomes SBS As Official Broadcaster
B&T would never pretend to be an expert on marathon running, although we do know to always bet on the Kenyans.
Scope3 Introduces Always-On Ad Emissions Measurement With ‘Media Reporting’
New reporting tool can calculate a digital campaign's emissions. Apparently the V8 supercars aren't interested.
Optus Sport To Distribute Amazon Prime’s Exclusive Coverage Of The ICC Cricket To Commercial Venues
B&T must confess we didn't even know the Men’s T20 World Cup had started. Yes, we'll be having a word to our publican.
Avid Collective Announces New Native Content Tourism Masterclass
Struggling to market your tourist destination? This masterclass may help (although Launceston still remains a stretch.)
Poem Appoints Alex Watts As New Executive Director, Strategy & Social
Poem nabs Alex Watts for its strategy and social. Makes zero attempt to rhyme Watts with pots in staff announcement.
ADMA Launches Flagship Marketing Conference, Global Forum 2024 To Help Marketers ‘Elevate for the Future’
Is your CMO so stressed they now carry worry beads & a hip flask? Give them a marketing detox at this ADMA soiree.
Fighting For ‘Attention’: How To Measure Campaigns In Today’s Content Saturated World
Studies say our attention span is just 8 seconds. So you'll need to go above the average for this attention read.
Pinterest & Karen Nelson-Field Explain Why Passive Attention Is A Flywheel For Effectiveness & Efficiency At Cannes in Cairns
The goodly doc's presentation was, as expected, a Cairns highlight yesterday. B&T reports the bits we understood here.
MiQ Martinis @ Samsung Ads Haus! An Uber-Exclusive Dinner @ Nu Nu! Snapchat’s Supper Club! It’s Your Cairns Extras From Day 2!
Thought the fun finished with the Pinterest Welcome Party? You're dead wrong!
Lola Bakare, Dumplings & The Crocodiles Awards! Here’s What’s Coming On Day 3 Of Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest!
It's the final day of Cannes in Cairns proper but the content is still set to blow your socks off!
‘Efficiency Monsters’: Marketers Unpack Regional Australia Helped IKEA & Bundaberg Rum Grow At Cannes in Cairns
Say what you will about Bundaberg Rum, we always need a large glass of it when trying to assemble IKEA furniture.
LiSTNR’s KIC Pod Founders Unpack The Power Of Authenticity & Community
Health & wellness front & centre as the KIC founders took to the Cairns stage. All was forgotten later in the bar.
Will & Woody Unpack The Power Of Unique Partnerships At Cannes in Cairns
With a trip to Vegas up for grabs, this session proved a real crowd pleaser. Aside from deeply religious attendees.
More Telecom Partners With SourseAI On Marketing Mix Modelling Pilot
More Telecom has partnered with SourseAI for a "marketing mix modelling pilot" & possible other tongue-twisters.
TV Ratings (4/6/24): The Summit’s Final Episode Reveals Three Trekkers’ Triumph
The Summit had Nine bosses smiling last night. Still, they'll be Cheshire cats following tonight's Origin.
Vivo and Africa Creative Launch Vegas Generation, A Platform Highlighting Dangers Of Online Gaming For Children
Sugary cereals! Social media! Cyber bullying! Does all this make you feel like a terrible parent? Feel worse again here.
INC Sports Nutrition And Chemist Warehouse Launch A New TVC Via Strat Starring AFL & AFLW Champions
INC Sports Nutrition wheels in pro athletes to show you the body you want, but will probably never get.
Ageism, Sexism, Discrimination & Far Too White
Adland PR to the gentry Rochelle Burbury appraises her first days up in Cairns. Yes, Virgin horribly late as usual.
NP Digital Acquires SearchGuru, Expanding Portfolio and Market Reach in APAC
NP Digital has announced it's acquired SearchGuru. Which should have been evident by the balloons in reception.
Spotify Drops Latest B2B Stunt: Spreadbeats
There are two kinds of people - lovers of a spreadsheet & those who couldn't budget a bus fare. This is for the former.
‘We Don’t Have Bears & Cougars, My Biggest Fear Was Social Media Trolls’ – Alone Australia’s Gina Chick
The star of SBS's Alone Australia, Gina Chick, shone at Cairns. And no, she's never mistaken for Macaulay Culkin.
Versace Partners With Snapchat To Launch New Mercury Sneaker Collection
B&T wading into the haute couture world of Versace fashion today. Quickly wading back out again when we saw the price.
Adyen Partners With Prada Group To Deliver Bespoke, Luxury Payment Experience For Customers
"What cost of living crisis?" declares Prada & its new payment scheme. Obviously the riff-raff need not apply, darlings.
Sonos Joins Forces With Pip Edwards To Launch Sonos Ace Headphones
Pip Edwards remains the "it" girl of the moment in latest tie-up. Roxy planning something momentous to regain the title.
Slew Of Promotions At Vinyl Group
Vinyl Group is much like its own namesake - so hot right now! Not that one need wade through dusty second-hand markets.
The Economic Impact Of Removing Radio Caps Revealed In Study By Mandala
Radio caps are a boon for artists, not so for the radio stations who play them. But hey, Kyle's gotta eat!
Ancestry Unveils Rugby League’s Rich Heritage In Time For Ampol State of Origin
Ancestry to leverage Origin in new campaign. Perhaps we'll discover the roots of 'Rabbits' in Ray Warren's family tree.
IAB Report Reveals Online Advertising Expenditure Increases 9.3% Year-On-Year
If there's a thing about an IAB study, it's usually good news. Well, bad news if you just lost the big spending client.