‘Like a Self Driving Car’: Salesforce Plans To ‘Empower One Billion Autonomous AI Agents’ By The End Of 2025 – CEO Marc Benioff

Salesforce has launched Agentforce, its next generation of AI technology, designed to carry out everyday tasks for humans autonomously.

Agentforce augments employees and handles tasks in service, sales, marketing and commerce, “driving unprecedented efficiency and customer satisfaction”.

Salesforce said that Agentforce enables companies to scale their workforces on demand with a few clicks. Its “limitless digital workforce of AI agents” can analyse data, make decisions, and take action on tasks like answering customer service inquiries, qualifying sales leads and optimising marketing campaigns.

“Our vision is bold: to empower one billion agents with Agentforce by the end of 2025. This is what AI is meant to be,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce.

“Unlike other platforms, Agentforce is a revolutionary and trusted solution that seamlessly integrates AI across every workflow, embedding itself deeply into the heart of the customer journey. This means anticipating needs, strengthening relationships, driving growth, and taking proactive action at every touchpoint.

“While others require you to DIY your AI, Agentforce offers a fully tailored, enterprise-ready platform designed for immediate impact and scalability. With advanced security features, compliance with industry standards, and unmatched flexibility.

The aim of Agentforce agents is to take the grunt work out of business.

An estimated 41 per cent of employee time is spent on repetitive, low-impact work, and 65 per cent of desk workers believe generative AI will allow them to be more strategic, according to the Salesforce Trends in AI Report.

In contrast to copilots and chatbots, which rely on human requests and struggle with complex or multi-step tasks, Agentforce operates autonomously, retrieving the right data on demand, building action plans for any task, and executing these plans without requiring human intervention.

Salesforce likens Agentforce to “a self-driving car”: it uses real-time data to adapt to changing conditions and operates independently within an organisations’ customised guardrails.