Liana Dubois: “We’re No Longer Just Fighting For A Seat At The Table, We’re Fighting To Stay Whole Once We’re There”

For nearly three decades, Liana Dubois has been a driving force in reshaping Australia’s media and marketing landscape, one decision, one hire, and one bold idea at a time.

Most recently serving as Nine’s chief marketing officer before the media giant’s 2025 restructure, Dubois departed with a formidable legacy: elevating the network’s brand platform, Powered to market leadership, pushing the boundaries of inclusive storytelling, and championing representation across every screen.

Speaking with us ahead of B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by ARE Media, Dubois reflected on a body of work built consistently over time “with teams of people who genuinely enjoy showing up, delivering big outcomes, and doing it with intent and fun”.

“Together, we grew ‘traditional’ media audiences when the narrative and naysayers said it couldn’t be done,” Dubois told B&T.

Enter B&T’s Women In Media, presented by Are Media.

On a personal level, Dubois believes that real, sustainable progress comes not from top-down gestures but from daily, deliberate action.

“I’m proud that I never waited for a system to change before being a voice for women and diversity more broadly, I just got on with it. Loud and with gusto,” she says.

“Whether it was putting talented women into roles they weren’t “ready” for (spoiler: they were), creating space for neurodiversity to thrive, learning from the experienced when others only saw age, or ensuring women’s voices were not only at the table but leading the conversation, I’ve always believed progress is created in day-to-day actions, not grand gestures. Seeing people I’ve hired, championed, or mentored now shaping the industry or going out on their own… well, that makes me feel quite chuffed,” Dubois said.

“The legacy I value most is the people. The extraordinary women (and men) who’ve gone on to truly lead, stretch themselves, back others, and stay connected years later. That’s what advancement really looks like; when you create the kind of culture that lifts others, and it keeps paying forward long after you’ve left the building”.

In a world that has become increasingly “always on,” Dubois was candid about the toll this can take, especially on women in leadership. “We’re no longer just fighting for a seat at the table, we’re fighting to stay whole once we’re there,” she said.

“Ten years ago, it was about access. The future, it’s about sustainability. We have the ability and the immense opportunity to build something better, let’s do that together and let’s do it now”.

As a mentor, she’s helped countless others rise, encouraging young women to “find your people early and be one for others,” and to remember that mentorship “isn’t a one-way street. You have just as much to teach as you do to learn.”

It’s this fusion of commercial sense and cultural intent that Dubois believes must now be non-negotiable for media leaders. “Commercial success without cultural relevance is a sugar hit. Great today, gone tomorrow,” she said. “The magic happens when leaders understand that building brands with heart and muscle is the real game.”

“Consumers are smarter, savvier, and have more choices than ever. If you’re not building meaning alongside margin, you’re building a house on sand. I’ve experienced first hand how powerful it is when a team is aligned to a mission and a market”.

That philosophy also extends to diversity, equity and inclusion—areas Dubois refuses to let be siloed as side projects. “Let’s start by moving DE&I out of the fluffy bucket. It’s not a side hustle or an HR project. It’s a leadership imperative, let’s pop it in business strategy”.

“Tie DE&I outcomes to leadership KPIs. If it matters, measure it. Diversify the decision-makers, not just the pipeline. Recognise that it isn’t our job to ‘fix’ individuals. Fix the constructs and systems that don’t work for them. And most importantly, create psychological safety, where people aren’t just hired they’re heard,” Dubois insisted.

“Inclusion isn’t words on a wall or about how diverse your recruitment ads look, it’s about how safe people feel once they’re through the door. Real inclusion is felt, not just seen”.

Dubois was also quick to credit the power of community, pointing to initiatives like B&T’s Women In Media Awards among other programs as essential in increasing visibility and recognition for diverse members of society.

“Half of Australia’s population are women. Roughly 20% of people have a disability. More than 22% of people speak a language other than English at home and more than 45% of people living in Australia are not believers in Christianity. Australia is diverse. Marketing, media and advertising should reflect that,” said Dubois.

“In 2025 women still make up a disproportionate number of the “firsts” or the “onlys” in key rooms. Platforms like B&T’s Women in Media Awards don’t just hand out trophies — they spotlight trailblazers, spark conversations and remind the next generation that their voice belongs here. It’s rocket fuel for change, and frankly, we need to keep topping up the tank”.

“We need to continue to redefine whose stories get told, who gets to tell them, and who sees themselves reflected back. Diversity in every definition, isn’t solely a moral imperative, it’s a commercial one.

“Platforms like B&T’s Women in Media Awards remain vital because they give us pause to celebrate sisterhood and progress while reminding us we still have so very far to go.

Alongside her work in media, Dubois has contributed more broadly to organisations like Cerebral Palsy Alliance, as an Advisor for Inclusively Made, and as a Growth Advisor for Women in Media NFP. “Change doesn’t happen by accident. It’s challenging enough to make it happen, even with intent,” she said.

Now at a professional crossroads following Nine’s restructuring, Dubois is reflective, but far from resting. “It is equal parts restorative and thrilling,” she said. “I’ve always been obsessed with leadership that lifts; lifting people, ideas, and performance all at once. Wherever that is and whatever that means, I will indeed have IMPACT”.

“You can expect me to show up with energy, intent and a healthy dose of mischief”.

With the media industry evolving rapidly, Dubois sees an opportunity for women to define the future. “Women leaders are inherently positioned to drive the kind of layered leadership the future demands,” she said. “We’re moving into an era where leadership isn’t about dominance; it’s about resonance. Women are naturally leading the shift towards profitable, values-driven, future-focused, and fundamentally human business”.

It’s clear Dubois isn’t done shaping the story of Australian media. She’s just turning the page to a new chapter, one written with impact, integrity and just enough irreverence to keep things interesting.

And if you’re wondering how she stays grounded amid the turbulence? “I fiercely protect my childlike curiosity,” she said. “I’ve always found the antidote to disruption fatigue is wonder, not worry”.

“I also work hard at curating my inner circle. I surround myself with people who fill my cup, who challenge me constructively, who celebrate the wins and help me make sense of losses. And I minimise, if not completely remove, those who drain my energy rather than help me create it.

“Leadership is a long game. You have to protect the source of your resilience if you want to sustain your impact.

“And when all else fails… I remember that laughter is a leadership skill too. Find a moment of joy and giggle your head off”.

Enter B&T’s Women In Media, presented by Are Media.