LG Electronics Australia & Sky News Australia Partner To Launch Sky News Now

LG Electronics Australia (LG) and Sky News Australia have announced the addition of Sky News Now to LG Channels as a Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) offering. Sky News Now brings together select content from channels produced by Sky News.

Available on channel 105, Sky News Now brings together select content from channels produced including Sky News, Sky News Weather, Sky News Election Channel, and FOX SPORTS News, extending the distribution of Sky News Now to more Australian households.

With the inclusion of Sky News Now, LG Channels now offer over 90 FAST channels, enhancing the viewing experience for millions of LG Smart TV customers.

Sky News is a leading and trusted news source reaching more than 11 million Australians each month across its multiplatform assets.

Sky News Now will provide LG Smart TV users with 24/7 live access to breaking news coverage, weather updates, the latest in sports news, thought-leading opinion programs, topical documentaries, and more, ensuring they stay informed.

The full suite of Sky News channels continues to be available via Foxtel and Flash, plus viewers can stream four dedicated news channels produced by Sky News through the Sky News streaming subscription service.

“The availability of Sky News Now on LG Channels highlights our commitment to providing free, high-quality content. As connected TV viewership grows, we’re excited to offer a new, streaming option that seamlessly integrates with our premium products, ensuring our customers can enjoy a wide range of news content on the ideal model for their needs,” said Tony Brown, general manager, home entertainment & content business marketing at LG Electronics Australia.

“Our vision for connected TVs merges innovative technology with superior content accessibility. LG Channels delivers greater content variety at no extra cost, integrating the latest technological advancements to ensure our customers have access to a wide variety of news and entertainment. Our dedication to innovation and excellence in TV technology enhances every viewing experience, making it more enjoyable and engaging for our customers”.

“The Sky News Now streaming channel launched in 2023 and we are pleased to partner with LG to bring this programming to more Australians as we further expand our streaming portfolio,” said Tim Love, head of digital at Sky News Australia.

“With the Paris Games kicking off this weekend, plus the upcoming Australian state elections and US Presidential election later this year, Sky News’ unprecedented insight into the biggest events and issues as they unfold will be sought after now more than ever,” added Love.