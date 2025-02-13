Les Binet Leaves Adam&Eve/DDB After Nearly 4 Decades

Les Binet has left Adam & Eve/DDB as its group head of effectiveness. He had spent nearly four decades within the DDB network.

Binet joined BMP’s planning department in 1987 as a data analyst and remained with the agency as it transitioned to DDB and into its current state as Adam & Eve/DDB.

In his most recent role with the group he was ultimately responsible for measuring and optimising the effectiveness of its advertising campaigns.

Adam & Eve/DDB chief executive Miranda Hipwell, said: “Les has been such a fundamental part of our agency for so long; his decades of intellect, guidance and insight will continue to lead our effectiveness thinking as we move forward.

“We will miss Les, though know he’s not too far away, and thank him for all he has given the agency over such a long and successful tenure.”

Binet is one of the leading figures in ad effectiveness. He has received multiple industry accolades and authored six books on marketing effectiveness, including The Long and The Short Of It, which is widely referenced in the industry.

He remains a senior advisory board member of the Journal of Advertising Research and the founder of Binet Consulting Ltd.