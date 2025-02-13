AdvertisingNewsletter

Les Binet Leaves Adam&Eve/DDB After Nearly 4 Decades

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Les Binet.

Les Binet has left Adam & Eve/DDB as its group head of effectiveness. He had spent nearly four decades within the DDB network.

Binet joined BMP’s planning department in 1987 as a data analyst and remained with the agency as it transitioned to DDB and into its current state as Adam & Eve/DDB.

In his most recent role with the group he was ultimately responsible for measuring and optimising the effectiveness of its advertising campaigns.

Adam & Eve/DDB chief executive Miranda Hipwell, said: “Les has been such a fundamental part of our agency for so long; his decades of intellect, guidance and insight will continue to lead our effectiveness thinking as we move forward.

“We will miss Les, though know he’s not too far away, and thank him for all he has given the agency over such a long and successful tenure.”

Binet is one of the leading figures in ad effectiveness. He has received multiple industry accolades and authored six books on marketing effectiveness, including The Long and The Short Of It, which is widely referenced in the industry.

He remains a senior advisory board member of the Journal of Advertising Research and the founder of Binet Consulting Ltd.

Related posts:

  1. A Sound Investment? Industry Experts Weigh In On Why Radio Ads Deserve To Be Heard, Not Ignored
  2. QMS Takes On Nine Of Transport For NSW’s OOH Assets
  3. Mindshare Promotes Elliot Eldridge To National Strategy Head
  4. Rare’s Sarah Cassell Joins 303 MullenLowe Perth As Art Director
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

GoTransit Hits The Road With ‘Angry Dad’ To Drive Prostate Cancer Awareness
Report Alleges Major Adtech Players Were Facilitating & Monitoring Ads On Child Sex Abuse Website
Unilever Lifts Marketing Budget By 10% To Highest Level In A Decade
UK Gifting Platform Moonpig Partners With Sling & Stone For PR In Australia
Register Lost your password?