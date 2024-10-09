Leo Messi’s Debut Fragrance Hits Global Stage With New Campaign Via BCM Group & Born Bred Talent

The debut fragrance from one of the most recognisable athletes globally – Leo Messi – has this week launched internationally via an integrated social, advertising, digital and POS campaign from BCM Group, in partnership with Born Bred Talent.

Messi The Fragrance, the bespoke men’s perfume by Game On encapsulated in a bold, sleek deep blue bottle, takes centre stage alongside the legend himself, in the global campaign which features rapid scenes of mirrored reflections and a moving narration to capture the many sides of Messi.

Daryl Czarny, Game On Product Group managing director said, “A huge part of the importance and success of a fragrance is the advertising campaign, so there was an enormous task at hand to create something that represented both the fragrance and Messi’s own brand. The final creative shows exactly that coming to life, which has been a real team effort with experts from all corners of the globe coming together to make magic happen.”

Elliot Rubenstein, Game On Product Group managing director added, “We are extremely proud of what we have all accomplished here. Everyone worked tirelessly to create a world class advertising campaign with the results truly surpassing all expectations”.

‘A footballer… a world champion… a father… a gentleman… a legend’ plays throughout the campaign to portray the essence of both Leo’s personality and his global Messi brand, having much more than we see.

Shaun Egan, BCM Group’s co-creative director said, “Messi’s brand speaks for itself, but the campaign peels back the layers and public perceptions to convey the unseen sides of the athlete we all know and love.” Sam Boyd, BCM Group’s Co-Creative Director added, “We’ve used a really simple but powerful duality in ‘more than we see’ to connect the unseen sides of Messi with the product itself as a scent that says something to the world about you, without being visible or seen.”

The campaign is a result of a global collaboration between BCM Group, industry leading product development and licensing specialists Game On Product Group, global studio and production company, Smuggler, Australian talent agency, Born Bred Talent, and renowned director and worldclass choreographer C Prinz, who has worked with the likes of Zendaya, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

Phil McDonald, partner & MD at BCM Group said, “It’s not every day that you are entrusted with bringing a global brand to life, in partnership with the greatest footballer in history, but the Game On team did and for that we are extremely grateful. I can’t wait to see this brand fly off shelve around the world.”

Ann Reilly, BCM Group’s head of broadcast and content production said “This was a demanding and logistically complex production from day one, and we really relished the challenge. We shot the campaign over two days in Miami, filming Messi inside a mirrored set which was purpose-built to show his different sides as reflections in the space. The build itself was also inspired by the fragrance’s bottle design, so the entire production felt interconnected,” she added. “Our

production approach felt fitting for a global footballing legend too, with our partners spanning the UK, the US, Australia and Argentina. This made it an incredible international team effort.”

Stephanie Scicchitano, general manager of Born Bred Talent said, “It’s not everyday you get the opportunity to do a global launch campaign with one of the world’s greatest athletes. Collaborating on this with BCM and such a globally renowned team, has meant we’ve been able to create something really quite incredible.”

The campaign is launching internationally across North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and NZ, with the fragrance to be sold across major retailers such as JC Penney and exclusively at Chemist Warehouse in Australia. The full campaign can be viewed here and the video here.

