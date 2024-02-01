LEGO Names Justine McKenny As New Head Of Marketing For ANZ

The LEGO Group today announced a refreshed marketing leadership in Australia & New Zealand, with the appointment of Justine McKenny (lead image) as its new senior director, head of marketing.

McKenny joined the LEGO Group in 2009 as marketing assistant and over the past 15 years has progressed through the marketing organisation, launching many successful campaigns and new themes, as well as managing an evolving portfolio to leading the Brand team. McKenny has been responsible for the development and execution of some of the biggest campaigns across Australia and New Zealand, such as the Build Your LEGO® Christmas campaign in 2016, which won several industry awards.

In 2021 she was promoted to brand director for Australia & New Zealand where she was the lead architect in the redesign of the LEGO portfolio differentiation strategy and the go to market principles. Her leadership track record as brand director has been outstanding and she has also been recognised by her peers across the region with the prestigious John Peddie Award for demonstrating and living the LEGO values.

Troy Taylor, vice president & general manager at LEGO Australia & New Zealand said “We are so pleased to promote a home-grown talent in Justine to our Head of Marketing role for Australia & New Zealand. Australia is such an important market for the LEGO Group and we felt that Justine’s passion and vision for the LEGO brand, along with her energy and ideas around people development and leadership stood out through the recruitment process. Justine also has a solid track record of delivering results, and has managed and brought to life pretty much our entire theme portfolio over her journey, making her the ideal candidate to take our marketing efforts to the next level in the years ahead.”

McKenny will assume the leadership of the LEGO Australia & New Zealand Marketing Team and joins the Leadership Team for the region reporting through to Troy Taylor, VP GM for Australia & New Zealand. She will commence in her new role from 1st March.