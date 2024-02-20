Leading Aussie Creators Alright Hey & Starr McGowan To Host Annual AiMCO Awards

Leading Aussie Creators Alright Hey & Starr McGowan To Host Annual AiMCO Awards
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has today announced popular Australian content creators, Alright Hey and Starr McGowan, will host the 2023 AiMCO Awards, with platinum sponsor TikTok for Business.

Lead image: Alright Hey & Starr McGowan

The annual awards, which are set to be held at Sydney’s Doltone House on February 29, recognise the brands, creators, agencies and businesses, helping to drive the nation’s formidable influencer marketing industry. The event will be one of the key influencer marketing award evenings of the year, with creators like Bridey Drake, Jules Robinson, Tom Forrest, the Macfarlane Brothers and Chantel Mila in attendance.

The annual awards focus on the theme of the Power of Connection through the four pillars of creativity, community, culture and collaboration Alright Hey is the brainchild of Sydney-based content creator Matt Hey.

The selfconfessed ‘Glamazon’ has become one of Australia’s favourite creators, amassing thousands of followers since his initial online launch in 2015. Beloved for his relatable, hilarious content, Hey boasts a highly engaged audience with nearly 500,000 followers across Instagram @alrighthey and TikTok @alright.hey and millions of views.

Since joining leading talent agency Amplify in 2018, Hey has also become a auccessful comedian, podcaster, and DJ. Alright Heyhas had sold-out comedy shows at the Sydney Comedy Festival and Sydney’s iconic Comedy Store, and had a popular Spotify podcast ‘Trash Alley’ with fellow comedian Mitchell Coombs in 2023.

He now hosts NOVA podcast ‘High Scrollers’ with YouTuber Brittney Saunders.

“As someone who loves any excuse to dress up, I’m thrilled to be hosting this year’s AiMCO Awards. The awards are a great opportunity to catch-up with other creators and celebrate the incredible work that the Aussie influencer marketing industry is delivering. I can’t wait for a fabulous evening,” said Hey.

Starr McGowan, who co-hosted the awards in 2022, has amassed over 200k followers across her social media platforms (TikTok @starr, Instagram: @starrmcg) and is known for her hilarious skits. With content centred around Aussie nostalgia and those all too relatable moments, Starr has built an impressive community and career as a comedy and lifestyle content creator. Additionally, Starr is making waves as a presenter and host, and has landed regular red carpet interviewing gigs, cohosted podcasts (‘The Slice’ with AFL Play, Popsugar Rush with Popsugar/Prime Video) and has hosted live shows nationwide.

“I can’t believe AiMCO has invited me to host the awards again! Absolutely thrilled to be back behind the podium this year, celebrating our creator family. Aussie creators are continuing to create truly unique, hilarious work and showing they can compete with some of the biggest creators in the world. I’m looking forward to another incredible event,” said McGowan.

The AiMCO Awards, hosted with platinum sponsor TikTok for Business and now in their third year, recognise exceptional and successful collaborations between brands and creators, which engage audiences through authentic, uniquely crafted content.

“We’re thrilled to have the comedic talents of Alright Hey and Starr McGowan on-board to host our 2023 awards. Both Matt and Starr have built a dedicated audience, courtesy of their quick wit and humour, which has fostered a personalised connection with their followers. Their content is creative, relatable and hilarious – they’re not afraid to be themselves and that has really resonated. I know they’re going to be a hit as our hosts,” said AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall.

The 2023 AiMCO Awards are proudly supported by TikTok for Business, Wavemaker, Kitly business, Hello Social, Meltwater, Social Soup, Talentpay Australia, and Tagger by Sprout Social.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol
  • TV Ratings

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol

  MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine 2,409,000 1,371,000 278,000 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,064,000 1,289,000 48,000 9NEWS Nine 1,769,000 1,015,000 65,000 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,700,000 1,036,000 75,000 AUSTRALIAN IDOL TUE Seven 1,565,000 806,000 62,000 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE Nine 1,487,000 636,000 57,000 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,268,000 601,000 21,000 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,193,000 […]

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits
  • Media

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits

Whoever does the marketing for Tim Tams deserves a raise. The team behind Australia’s favourite biscuit has been hitting it out of the park recently with several on-trend campaigns such as giving Margot Robbie Barbie-themed biscuits.  And now they have delivered another home run ( B&T is unsure why we are using baseball terminology) with […]

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team

Thrive PR Melbourne has kicked off the year with new appointments, promotions and a new leadership team, marking the delivery of a transformation strategy that’s seen the agency diversify and strengthen its corporate, consumer and integrated digital service offering in Victoria. Lead image:  (L-R) – Sophie Maguire, Melanie Campbell, Nathan McGregor, Zoe Raknes, Erika Rutledge, […]

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast
  • Advertising

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast

Iconic Australian ad guru Russel Howcroft and industry up-and-comer Freddie Young from Good One Creative have today launched their experimental, no spin advertising podcast, AdMission, in partnership with 9Podcasts. AdMission tells the uncensored stories behind the world’s most talked about brands, ideas, campaigns, advertising news and industry screw ups, as well as offering sharp insight […]

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals
  • Marketing

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals

According to a new study from CPR First Aid has revealed that Aussies’ most Googled personal goal in the summer is losing weight, new research has found. Their next most researched summer objective is healthy eating, followed by drinking more water. This time of the year, Aussies want to stop snoring and quit smoking more […]

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights
  • Technology

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights

Businesses are integrating customer data platforms with AI and analytics to personalise customer experiences and drive business success, according to a new report from Twilio Segment. Lead image: Kathryn Murphy, SVP of product and design, Twilio. The fifth annual Customer Data Platform Report, which reflects the findings of anonymised usage data from Twilio Segment’s more […]

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
  • Media

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media

Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]