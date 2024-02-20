Leading Aussie Creators Alright Hey & Starr McGowan To Host Annual AiMCO Awards

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has today announced popular Australian content creators, Alright Hey and Starr McGowan, will host the 2023 AiMCO Awards, with platinum sponsor TikTok for Business.

Lead image: Alright Hey & Starr McGowan

The annual awards, which are set to be held at Sydney’s Doltone House on February 29, recognise the brands, creators, agencies and businesses, helping to drive the nation’s formidable influencer marketing industry. The event will be one of the key influencer marketing award evenings of the year, with creators like Bridey Drake, Jules Robinson, Tom Forrest, the Macfarlane Brothers and Chantel Mila in attendance.

The annual awards focus on the theme of the Power of Connection through the four pillars of creativity, community, culture and collaboration Alright Hey is the brainchild of Sydney-based content creator Matt Hey.

The selfconfessed ‘Glamazon’ has become one of Australia’s favourite creators, amassing thousands of followers since his initial online launch in 2015. Beloved for his relatable, hilarious content, Hey boasts a highly engaged audience with nearly 500,000 followers across Instagram @alrighthey and TikTok @alright.hey and millions of views.

Since joining leading talent agency Amplify in 2018, Hey has also become a auccessful comedian, podcaster, and DJ. Alright Heyhas had sold-out comedy shows at the Sydney Comedy Festival and Sydney’s iconic Comedy Store, and had a popular Spotify podcast ‘Trash Alley’ with fellow comedian Mitchell Coombs in 2023.

He now hosts NOVA podcast ‘High Scrollers’ with YouTuber Brittney Saunders.

“As someone who loves any excuse to dress up, I’m thrilled to be hosting this year’s AiMCO Awards. The awards are a great opportunity to catch-up with other creators and celebrate the incredible work that the Aussie influencer marketing industry is delivering. I can’t wait for a fabulous evening,” said Hey.

Starr McGowan, who co-hosted the awards in 2022, has amassed over 200k followers across her social media platforms (TikTok @starr, Instagram: @starrmcg) and is known for her hilarious skits. With content centred around Aussie nostalgia and those all too relatable moments, Starr has built an impressive community and career as a comedy and lifestyle content creator. Additionally, Starr is making waves as a presenter and host, and has landed regular red carpet interviewing gigs, cohosted podcasts (‘The Slice’ with AFL Play, Popsugar Rush with Popsugar/Prime Video) and has hosted live shows nationwide.

“I can’t believe AiMCO has invited me to host the awards again! Absolutely thrilled to be back behind the podium this year, celebrating our creator family. Aussie creators are continuing to create truly unique, hilarious work and showing they can compete with some of the biggest creators in the world. I’m looking forward to another incredible event,” said McGowan.

The AiMCO Awards, hosted with platinum sponsor TikTok for Business and now in their third year, recognise exceptional and successful collaborations between brands and creators, which engage audiences through authentic, uniquely crafted content.

“We’re thrilled to have the comedic talents of Alright Hey and Starr McGowan on-board to host our 2023 awards. Both Matt and Starr have built a dedicated audience, courtesy of their quick wit and humour, which has fostered a personalised connection with their followers. Their content is creative, relatable and hilarious – they’re not afraid to be themselves and that has really resonated. I know they’re going to be a hit as our hosts,” said AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall.

The 2023 AiMCO Awards are proudly supported by TikTok for Business, Wavemaker, Kitly business, Hello Social, Meltwater, Social Soup, Talentpay Australia, and Tagger by Sprout Social.