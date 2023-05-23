Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative

Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative
    New Zealand’s digital out of home production company, Latch Digital, has today launched in Australia, opening an office in Sydney.

    Latch looks to lead the charge in utilising the capabilities of dynamic DOOH creative, with experienced new hire James Poole the first Australian based employee.

    Latch was founded 10 years ago in Auckland and for the last five years has been working with media owners, agencies and direct clients in New Zealand to produce real time, data driven digital out of home campaigns. Poole meanwhile has been working at the industry’s leading media owners including JCDecaux, Adshel and Shopper.

    Combining data and technology to create bespoke messaging and targeting, Latch provides agencies and advertisers with a full suite of creative services ranging from concept ideation and creative production through to execution and delivery.

    Latch founder and CEO, Dave Roper, said Latch’s launch in Australia will push the possibilities of what DOOH can do, which are severely under-utilised at the moment.

    “Despite its proven impact, effectiveness and success, plus being relatively simple to execute, dynamic creative in DOOH is only used in a fraction of campaigns” he said.

    “Our launch in Australia, along with James’ appointment, will allow Latch to be at the forefront of the uptake of dynamic campaigns in DOOH. Our goal is to inspire our clients to use DOOH to its full potential, unlocking the data driven, relevant and unique messaging that it can offer’.

    Poole added: “Since I started working in DOOH, I’ve always been passionate about where the possibilities of dynamic creative can go. Despite often being talked about, the uptake of dynamic executions is low, I’m excited to be bringing Latch’s proven track record of success to Australia and together inspiring the industry to increase that number”.

