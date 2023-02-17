LADbible Australia Launches Its Own PRIDE Guide
LADbible Australia is launching its first-ever Pride Guide, an original content series dedicated to driving awareness of how young people can learn more about how they can become good allies of the LGBTQIA+ community ahead of Sydney World Pride.
The leading youth social publisher – who recently tackled racial injustice in Australia through a locally-made docuseries and social campaign UNHEARD commissioned by Amazon Prime – has now set its sights on supporting Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community with a series of initiatives aiming to raise awareness of the significance of Pride through conversations, vox pops, short-form original content and gig picks.
Mel Ho (lead image), head of content, said: “As Australia’s leading youth social publisher, we understand the importance of using our platform as a force for good.
With 15 per cent of our workforce identifying as LGBTQIA+, we want to ensure that we support and reflect the community on our channels too. We’re committed to using our monthly reach of 3.9million young people to share a range of voices, opinions and experiences of our audience and our team.”
The content series will include a focus on why Pride is important and advice to people on how to be a good ally and other educational pieces. Content will also feature nods to smaller shows and grass roots gigs. The LADbible Australia editorial team will be on the ground at Fair Day on Sunday 19 February talking to the community and having the conversation around the role Pride plays in their lives and what it means to different people. All content will be available across LADbible Australia’s Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels, with a total brand reach of 11.3m Australians each month.
Editorial plans also feature a special episode of Hindsight – LADbible’s new Australia-focused and locally-produced original series telling the stories of unique individuals who have made transformative decisions or gone down unique pathways in life – featuring LAD employees sharing their coming out story. The episode will be published on LADbible Australia’s YouTube channel on March 1.
Ho adds that since launching in Australia, LADbible has been headquartered in Sydney, and the team is able to leverage their in-depth knowledge of the city to create something authentic and valuable this Pride.
“World Pride happening on our streets is a huge moment for Sydney and we are keen to contribute to the movement in an authentic way” she says. “Our coverage will help our audience get the best out of the festival, including those who’ve never been before and perhaps don’t know where to start.”
LADbible Australia are working with Intertwine to acknowledge and address privilege and unconscious biases – both as individuals and as an organisation – to be better able to serve young Australians and the communities and intersections that they identify with, as well as exploring diversity and inclusion practices to improve internal policies, application in company culture and editorial output.
The Pride Guide comes ahead of LADbible Australia’s plans to launch juice, a brand new gender fluid channel, later in the year.
