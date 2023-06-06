Kyle & Jackie O Knock 2GB Off Top Spot AGAIN For Sydney Radio Ratings

Kyle & Jackie O Knock 2GB Off Top Spot AGAIN For Sydney Radio Ratings
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



KIIS1065 was crowned the winner in the third radio ratings of 2023, topping the 10+ demographic with a 13.0 per cent market share between 05:30am and midnight.

This was up 1.5 per cent from the 11.5 per cent market share it had for the previous reporting period. 2GB came in just behind with a 12.2 per cent market share, up 0.4 per cent from the previous reporting period.

In the all-important breakfast slot, KIIS1065 was also the winner. The Kyle & Jackie O was up 2.8 per cent, pulling in a 17.9 per cent market share in the 5:30am – 09:00am slot.

Meanwhile, Ben Fordham’s show on 2GB pulled in a 15.5 per cent audience share.

Both 2GB and KIIS1065 have been tussling for the top spot since the beginning of this year, the score currently stands at 2-1 to KIIS1065.

Smooth FM 95.3 gained in the overall demographic category with its overall markets hare lifting 1.1 per cent to 10.8 per cent.

WSFM had one of the biggest drops for this reporting period. Overall demographic market share dropped by 1.6 per cent to 7.8 per cent, compared to 9.4 per cent for the previous quarter.

The third survey of the year covers the reporting period from Sunday, April 16th to Saturday, May 20th.

Melbourne

Meanwhile, in the home of the arts, 3AW remained the firm leader with a 15.3 per cent demographic share, compared to GOLD104.3 with a 11.1 per cent market share.

In the breakfast slot, 3AW’s Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft took the overall top spot with a 19.5 per cent market share, however, this was down -1.6 per cent from the previous reporting period.

Brisbane

In Brisbane, B105 retained the top spot with a 12.8 per cent overall demographic market share, compared to 12.7 per cent for the previous reporting period.

NOVA106.9 had a 12.4 per cent market share which was up by 0.4 per cent.

B105 held the morning top spot with 14.3 per cent market share, up 0.2 per cent. NOVA106.9 had a market share of 13.2 per cent, up 0.3 per cent from 12.9 per cent.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Radio Ratings

Latest News

filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
  • Technology

Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
  • Campaigns

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]

The Unanswered Questions That You Can’t Ask About Adland
  • B&T Exclusive

The Unanswered Questions That You Can’t Ask About Adland

This time last week at Cannes in Cairns, A star-studded Q&A panel session moderated by Aussie Merciadez and featuring Dee Madigan, Jane Caro, Mel Fein and Darren Woolley answered the questions that everyone was too afraid to ask. But due to time constraints, not all of the questions were answered. Heading back into the lion’s […]

Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government
  • Marketing

Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government

Solstice Media has launched an innovative new project, The Post, in partnership with the Government of South Australia. The new initiative aims to inform young South Australians about the policies and issues affecting their lives. The way people consume and digest news and information is changing. The Post is a multi-platform media brand that distributes […]

APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists
  • Marketing

APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists

Effie Asia Pacific is pleased to announce that following intense deliberations at Round 2 Judging, 111 entries have emerged as finalists and will compete for top honours at this year’s APAC Effie Awards. The final round judging was led by the Awards chairperson Kainaz Gazder of Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa […]

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories
  • Advertising

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has unveiled the lineup of jurors and award categories for the IHAC Awards 2023 presented by TikTok. The IHAC Awards 2023 is Australia’s premier award show for Australian in-house and hybrid agencies that celebrates outstanding work by in-house agency teams. Entries are now open for the 2023 IHAC Awards. Nick […]

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect
  • Media

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect

3AW has agreed to an early conclusion for Dee Dee Dunleavy’s on-air role, after informing the broadcaster her contract would not be renewed at the end of the year. 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said “I want to thank Dee Dee for her three and a half years on Afternoons and before that her stint […]

Football ball with flag of Spain in the net of goal of football stadium. Football championship of Spain concept. 3d illustration
  • Marketing

LALIGA Launches A New Era, Presenting A New Strategic Positioning And International Branding

LALIGA, the first-division football league in Spain, has today unveiled its all-new brand and strategic positioning under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol.” The launch reaffirms the competition’s commitment to inspire and make a positive impact on society. This change reflects the evolution that LALIGA has undergone over the last decade, in terms of […]

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation
  • Marketing

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation

Advertising Council Australia has today announced the next three actions from its Create Space Action Plan, addressing the representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ talent, ethnic minorities, and people with a disability in the advertising industry. All three actions have been developed by industry professionals with lived experience and build on 2022’s initial focus areas: the […]

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program
  • Marketing

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program

Atomic 212° has become the first independent agency to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, giving it access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform and partnership benefits (lead image: Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner). As part of the deal, Mutinex’s GrowthOS and marketing ROI metric will become central to planning and evaluation […]