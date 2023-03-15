Radio Ratings: KIIS1065 Knocks 2GB From Top Spot In Historic Victory

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Gfk has released its first radio ratings survey results for 2023, with KIIS1065 emerging as the leader for total market share in Sydney. 

The monumental win means the end of 2GB’s (owned by Nine) 18-year reign as the most popular radio station in Sydney.

The results are for the time period Sun Jan 15 to Sat Feb 25.

Sydney 

In Sydney, KIIS1065 came top of the leaderboard for total market share from Monday – Friday between 05:30 am and 12 midnight. KIIS1065 had a market share of 12.8 per cent in this time period, which was up a marginal 0.4 per cent compared to Survey 8 (the previous survey). 

KIIS1065 was followed by 2GB which had 11.1 per cent market share in the same period, down -1.5 percent from Survey 8. 

The Kyle and Jackie O show drove up the breakfast ratings, with KIIS1065’s market share increasing 1.1 per cent to 15.9 per cent in the 05:30am – 09:00am slot. 

Meanwhile, Ben Fordham’s market share fell by -1.7 percent to 14 percent in the same period. 

Source: Gfk

Melbourne

In Melbourne, 3AW had the highest market share for the Monday – Friday 05:30 am and 12-midnight slot. It lifted 1.4 percent to 17.1 per cent when compared to Survey 8. 

GOLD104.3 came next with a markets hare of 12.4 per cent for the same period, up by 0.3 per cent when compared to the previous reporting period. 

101.9 FOX FM lifted 1.2 per cent to 10.2 per cent. 

Source: Gfk

Brisbane 

In Brisbane, the top spot for market share was tied between B105 and NOVA106.9, who both held 12.2 per cent of the  Monday – Friday between 05:30 am and 12 midnight slot. 

For the all-important breakfast spot, however, NOVA106.9 just nudged ahead with a 13.2 per cent market share, compared to B105 with 12.5 per cent. 

Source:Gfk

 

 

