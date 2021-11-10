Kirsty Muddle To Lead Dentsu’s Creative Operations Across Australia & NZ

Kirsty Muddle To Lead Dentsu’s Creative Operations Across Australia & NZ
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Dentsu ANZ has announced the appointment of creative industry heavyweight Kirsty Muddle to run its group of creative businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

The strategic hire will see Muddle lead the agency network’s creative agenda across both markets, which includes BWM Isobar, Dentsu McGarry Bowen and Dentsu’s PR agencies.

The announcement comes just hours after B&T broke the news that Muddle was set to depart Cummins&Partners, having been a founding partner of the agency for the past 11 years, and only having recently been promoted to CEO.

B&T understands Muddle was weighing up not one, but two job offers from rival agencies.

Dentsu ANZ chief executive Angela Tangas said: “Kirsty is elite industry talent and will be instrumental in driving our creative offering forward, harnessing the momentum of recent award-winning work and a year of exceptional growth.

“We are thrilled to have Kirsty join us to lead our high-performing team, whilst enhancing our creative culture across the Dentsu ANZ group.”

The appointment of Muddle, who will join Dentsu in 2022, comes not long after Fred Levron started as global chief creative officer earlier this month, supported by the network’s team in Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m humbled to join a creative agency with 25 years of rich heritage and work with such an amazing group of people and portfolio of clients, creating a pathway together for the next phase of Dentsu’s creative journey,” she said.

Muddle’s appointment coincides with the conclusion of the BWM earn-out which has already seen Rob Belgiovane step away from the business last year.

Paul Williams will leave the CEO role at the end of this year, while Jamie Mackay will continue with the group in a consulting capacity.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Angela Tangas cummins&partners Dentsu Dentsu ANZ Fred Levron Jamie Mackay kirsty muddle paul williams Rob Belgiovane

Latest News

Vicinity Centres Launch Christmas In New Partnership With Fabric
  • Marketing

Vicinity Centres Launch Christmas In New Partnership With Fabric

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) has appointed Fabric (part of the TBWA\Sydney Group) as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch. Vicinity is one of Australia’s leading retail property groups and is renowned for its premium centres around the country which includes much loved destinations like The QVB, The Strand Arcade, The Galeries, Chatswood Chase in […]

Mitre 10 Name Dig Their New Lead Strategic And Creative Agency
  • Advertising

Mitre 10 Name Dig Their New Lead Strategic And Creative Agency

After a competitive pitch process, Mitre 10 have announced Dig as their new lead strategic and creative agency. Peter Cerny, CCO at Dig said: “Since 1959 Mitre 10 has earned the trust of millions of Australians and the local communities they serve, making the brand as iconic as it is abundant with creative opportunity.” “We […]

Kirsty Muddle To Depart Cummins&Partners
  • Advertising
  • Media

Kirsty Muddle To Depart Cummins&Partners

This breaking news is so hot off the press it's almost got a burnt cake smell to it or a rotisserie chicken.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Behind The Viral Pet Instagram Trend That’s Potentially A Scam
  • Media

Behind The Viral Pet Instagram Trend That’s Potentially A Scam

Plant A Tree Co has claimed they are behind the viral “post a photo of your pet, to plant a tree” trend. However, the company allegedly has a history of botching Instagram initiatives in the name of charity! Basically, millions of people are sharing photos of their pets in the name of getting a tree […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
IGA’s Getting Us To Shop Local In New Christmas Campaign Via The Core Agency
  • Campaigns

IGA’s Getting Us To Shop Local In New Christmas Campaign Via The Core Agency

Iconic Aussie actor and comedian Shane Jacobson leads IGA’s new local Christmas shopping campaign via the Core Agency. The 30-second commercial shows the day in the life of an IGA shop owner and how they interact with the local community. Jacobson guides us on an Aussie Christmas journey, with the whole family getting involved in […]

The National Indigenous Music Awards And triple j Team Up For Special Broadcast
  • Media

The National Indigenous Music Awards And triple j Team Up For Special Broadcast

The National Indigenous Music Awards and triple j are teaming up for a special broadcast of the awards, and they’ve just dropped the details! The reimagined award ceremony is broadcasting live around Australia – and the world – this Sunday 14 November from 5pm – 7pm AEDT via triple j, Double J and triple j Unearthed. Listeners […]

Both Nine And Seven To Host Special Live Coverage Of Bert Newton’s Funeral
  • Media

Both Nine And Seven To Host Special Live Coverage Of Bert Newton’s Funeral

Both Seven and Nine will host live coverage of Bert Newton;s state funeral service this Friday morning. On Seven, there will be coverage on Sunrise across the morning, after which The Morning Show’s Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur will co-anchor Seven’s broadcast from outside St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne, where Newton’s wife Patti will be […]

GroupM Announces Senior Ecommerce & Investment Talent Hires
  • Media

GroupM Announces Senior Ecommerce & Investment Talent Hires

GroupM has announced two senior appointments. Sean Bone (left in photo) joins as general manager, commerce, while Adam Peruch (right) joins as head of investment intelligence. Bone brings a strong client focus, having led eCommerce for Colgate globally, and most recently Diageo in Australia as head of ecommerce and customer marketing. He will lead GroupM’s […]

DoubleVerify To Acquire OpenSlate, Extending Social Video And CTV Capabilities
  • Technology

DoubleVerify To Acquire OpenSlate, Extending Social Video And CTV Capabilities

DoubleVerify has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire OpenSlate (“OpenSlate”), a pre-campaign contextual targeting platform that enables brands to align advertising with suitable or contextually relevant content across social video and CTV. The acquisition of OpenSlate is a cash and stock transaction valued at $150 million and is expected to close this […]