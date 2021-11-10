Kirsty Muddle To Lead Dentsu’s Creative Operations Across Australia & NZ

Dentsu ANZ has announced the appointment of creative industry heavyweight Kirsty Muddle to run its group of creative businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

The strategic hire will see Muddle lead the agency network’s creative agenda across both markets, which includes BWM Isobar, Dentsu McGarry Bowen and Dentsu’s PR agencies.

The announcement comes just hours after B&T broke the news that Muddle was set to depart Cummins&Partners, having been a founding partner of the agency for the past 11 years, and only having recently been promoted to CEO.

B&T understands Muddle was weighing up not one, but two job offers from rival agencies.

Dentsu ANZ chief executive Angela Tangas said: “Kirsty is elite industry talent and will be instrumental in driving our creative offering forward, harnessing the momentum of recent award-winning work and a year of exceptional growth.

“We are thrilled to have Kirsty join us to lead our high-performing team, whilst enhancing our creative culture across the Dentsu ANZ group.”

The appointment of Muddle, who will join Dentsu in 2022, comes not long after Fred Levron started as global chief creative officer earlier this month, supported by the network’s team in Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m humbled to join a creative agency with 25 years of rich heritage and work with such an amazing group of people and portfolio of clients, creating a pathway together for the next phase of Dentsu’s creative journey,” she said.

Muddle’s appointment coincides with the conclusion of the BWM earn-out which has already seen Rob Belgiovane step away from the business last year.

Paul Williams will leave the CEO role at the end of this year, while Jamie Mackay will continue with the group in a consulting capacity.