King Kyle Bans NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet From His Radio Show!

Controversial radio host, Kyle Sandilands has made the bold call to ban recently appointed NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet, from appearing on The Kyle & Jackie 0 Show.

During a segment with psychic medium Georgina Walker, that oddly turned political. Sandilands made it clear, he didn’t want Perrottet on his show.

According, to news.com.au, Sandilands, said “Oh this guy’s gotta go, he’s never allowed on the show guys. Just so you know.

“He’s not allowed, I don’t want that rubbish.”

Sandilands, who usually embraces politicians, from any party. Including, ex-premier, Gladys Berejiklian who has been a guest on the show, and Pauline Hanson. Sandilands even went as far as to get upset with his own producer when they bleeped out Hanson, while she was mentioning her anti-vax views.

However, Sandilands has put his foot down about Perrottet, according to news.com.au, Sandilands doesn’t like the new Premiers’ “vibe.”

It’s worth noting that Sandiland’s has been a supporter of Berejiklian and Perrottet only came into power after Berejiklian stepped down last week because of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) announcing they were investigating her for possible corruption.

The DailyMail reported in August that Sandilands, said: “She’s (Berejiklian), a good sport when she comes on the show and a good decent person, far better than I’ll ever be.”

Perrottete is considered more conservative than Berejiklian and voted against the legislation of gay marriage. Perrotte also opposed the decriminalisation of abortion in NSW.

Meanwhile, Sandilands was very vocal in his support of gay marriage and is pro-choice. According to 9Honey, Sandilands said, “I believe a woman can do whatever she pleases.” and seemingly Sandilands can do whatever he pleases, including banning an NSW Premier from his show!