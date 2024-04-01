Kinesso Australia Takes Out Top Global Honours At Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards

Kinesso Australia has won top honours, including Microsoft Advertising’s Global Agency of the Year award for 2023.

Lead image: L-R – Jessica White, Kellyn Coetzee, Andy Holford, Carly O’Grady and Kim Kho

The global prize amounts to three Microsoft Advertising award wins for the tech-driven media agency in 2023, including APAC Agency of the Year and APAC Marketing with Purpose Award.

Jess White, CEO of Kinesso Australia, said winning the Global Agency of the Year Award is a career highlight for her and her team, and she is humbled and elated at Kinesso’s success.

“I owe all the success of winning all three awards, including Global Agency of the Year, entirely to my dedicated and talented team and brave client partners. Winning awards is always an honour, but winning on the global stage is very special and is a testament that Australia continues to punch above its weight despite being a smaller market than many,” White said.

“The standard of competition from The Americas, Europe, and APAC is very high, and the calibre of entries is always outstanding, so global recognition at such a prestigious event is exceptional”.

“Microsoft Advertising is honoured to present Kinesso Australia with the Global Agency of the Year Award. We were thrilled by the quality of nominations from partners; inspiring us with their commitment to partnership, dedication to their clients and are proud to celebrate our global winners for their extraordinary work,” said Katherine Ellis, global partner marketing director and awards lead, Microsoft Advertising.

“In addition to my team and our client partners I would also like to thank Microsoft who continue to provide world-class technologies that enable Kinesso to provide business growth solutions for clients,” said White.

Microsoft Advertising award wins are based on an agency’s commitment to customers, the impact of the agency’s solutions, and their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.