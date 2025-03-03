Kim Gehrig Directs New iPhone 16e Spot With Dancing Wiggleman

Apple has launched a new selection of spots to showcase its new iPhone 16e.

The 16e promises breakthrough battery life, the fast performance of the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence and a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system. All at a cut-price, erm, price.

The first ad, ‘Meet iPhone 16e’ is directed by Kim Gehrig and features a “Wiggleman” dancing his heart out with his powerful new iPhone 16e. The spot also includes a first listen of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new song “Talk.”

The second spot, ‘Future You’ was directed by Jordan Baht, showcases the key features of iPhone 16e: breakthrough battery life, ceramic shield for enhanced durability, and the cutting-edge A18 chip that ensures powerful performance for years to come. The dialogue between “present you” and “future you,” shows how the 16e is designed to evolve with users’ needs while maintaining its quality and functionality over time. This lead spot is supported by a series of 15-second ads highlighting additional features of iPhone 16e.

The commercials will be running across television, digital platforms, and social media channels. The device is available starting today, maintaining Apple’s commitment to durable and refined design with two elegant matte finishes—black and white—alongside a variety of colourful cases for personalization.

Credits:

Meet iPhone 16e (:30 Broadcast)

Agency: Apple MarcomDirector: Kim Gehrig

Production Company: Somesuch

Post Production Company: Parliament

Editing: Trim

DOP: Phillipe Le Sourd

Music: “Talk” by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Future You (:30 Digital)

Agency: Apple Marcom

Director: Jordan Baht

Production Company: Pocket

Post Production Company: Harbor

Editing: Harbor

DOP: Paul Meyers

Music: Asche & Spencer, Instrumental