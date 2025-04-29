KIIS Brings TV To Life With Masterchef Australia Edible TV Live Event On Sydney Harbour

KIIS and MasterChef Australia took dining and entertainment to new heights this week with their exclusive Edible TV Live Event, an unforgettable evening onboard Sydney’s most luxurious super yacht, The Jackson.

Twenty lucky KIIS listeners from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane joined Network 10 executives and MasterChef judges to celebrate the premiere of MasterChef Australia: Back To Win.

Attendees were treated to a special preview screening of the highly anticipated first episode – and in a true ‘Edible TV’ twist, the television screen was brought to life during an intimate dinner setting, where diners savoured the winning dishes from the show, crafted into an opulent, multi-course feast.

Throughout the evening, the MasterChef magic continued with the new season’s judges, who shared behind-the-scenes insights. KIIS Network announcer Gordie Waters hosted a live Q&A session featuring celebrated chef and MasterChef Australia judge, Jean-Christophe Novelli alongside food writer and judge Sofia Levin, who gave attendees an exclusive look into what makes MasterChef Australia: Back To Win so exceptional.

“Sailing across the breathtaking Sydney Harbour as the sun set, the Edible TV Live Event delivered an experience that blurred the lines between television and reality,” said Andreana Walton, head of marketing – broadcast and digital, Network 10.

“We’re thrilled with the result and for the incredible partnership between KIIS and MasterChef Australia that delivered a unique event with remarkable flair, the perfect entrée to this season of MasterChef Australia: Back To Win”.