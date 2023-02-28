KFC & Shannon Noll Unveil Rockin’ “Fried Night Footy” Anthem

KFC & Shannon Noll Unveil Rockin’ “Fried Night Footy” Anthem
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
KFC takes fried chicken seriously, and the same goes for footy. So much so that the Colonel himself has gone out of his way to enhance the footy experience for everyone by creating some delicious treats for both your mouths and your ears.

It takes an Aussie icon to make an Aussie icon and when KFC called, Shannon Noll answered. With KFC’s long-standing partnership and support of the NRL and AFL, we knew we needed to step things up and soundtrack the 2023 footy seasons, thus the ‘Fried Night Footy’ anthem was born.

 The new anthem performed by Shannon Noll and Aussie legends DZ Deathrays is an ode to both Friday Night Footy and KFC’s Fried Night Footy commitments. It will soundtrack KFC footy advertising throughout the season being used across TVCs during both the NRL and AFL, following its launch on March 3rd.

And as Tim Shaw would say to any 90’s kid watching TV while chucking a sickie – “But wait, there’s more!”

Not only will the sweet dulcet sounds of Shannon Noll be gracing your ears this footy season, footy fans will also be able to get a taste of him with KFC creating a special menu item on his behalf. Enter the ‘Shannon Dinner Roll’.

“What is the Shannon Dinner Roll?” we hear your drooling lips asking. This delicious new creation shines above your regular footy snack and comes as a bite-sized version of the delicious KFC flavours you know and love. Taking KFC’s latest and greatest – Hot & Crispy Boneless – with chilli relish, cheese, lettuce, KFC’s iconic Supercharged Sauce all served up on a famous KFC Dinner Roll and you’ve got yourself the ‘Shannon Dinner Roll’ which in our mind comes second to none.  If you’re wondering where you can get your mitts on one of these bad boys, KFC will be serving up the ‘Shannon Dinner Roll’ on Saturday March 11 at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe for FREE, yep you read that correctly! Fret not if you’re anywhere else and thinking “What about me, it isn’t fair, I’ve they’ve had enough, now I want my share”, you’ll also be able to find the ‘Shannon Dinner Roll’ a number of NRL and AFL games throughout the season. So, head on down to the Dolphin’s first home game as they debut in the NRL to be one of the first to sample this tasty boy.

Picture this, you’re at the footy, it’s halftime, your team’s up and you’re ready for a snack. You see the KFC Food Truck in the distance and they’re serving up the delicious ‘Shannon Dinner Roll’ then ‘Fried Night Footy’ starts playing gently in the background. The stars, much like the Southern Cross on Nollsy’s chest, have truly aligned.

Sally Spriggs, CMO KFC Australia, said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our long-standing partnerships with the NRL and AFL, complimented this season by our new Footy anthem – ‘Fried Night Footy’ – created in partnership with Shannon Noll and DZ Deathrays. The anthem alongside the bespoke footy snack, the Shannon Dinner Roll, sets us up for an exciting season of footy ahead.”

Shannon Noll says: “I’m super happy to be working with KFC and DZ Deathrays on this anthem. It’s a definite earworm and you’re gonna catch yourself singing it in the shower, the car and maybe even in your sleep! Plus, working with KFC to create the Shannon Roll, talk about a dream come true.”

For those that can’t get to a game to try the ‘Shannon Dinner Roll’ and want to enjoy footy and KFC, we’ve also created the Fried Night Footy Feast consisting of 6 pieces of Original Recipe Chicken, 8 Original Tenders, 6 Nuggets, 1 Regular Popcorn Chicken, 2 Large Chips and Sipping Sauces, and can be ordered in-restaurant or via the KFC App.

KFC Shannon Noll

