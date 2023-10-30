KFC Offering An $80K Wedding To Promote New BBQ Onion Ring Burger

KFC has announced the return of its Weddings, but also to introduce KFC’s first ever onion ring product: the BBQ Onion Ring Burger, which features, you guessed it, two delicious crispy onion rings. And strangely enough, two rings are the exact number needed to get married which is why to celebrate the launch of the BBQ Onion Ring Burger, we’re bringing back one of our famous KFC Weddings!

Picture it, you’re walking down the aisle, an acoustic version of ‘I Love It’ is playing softly on a harp in the distance, the scent of fresh KFC hits your nostrils, your future mother-in-law dabs an emotional tear with a moist towelette, and the feeling of pure joy takes over your body. Sound like your dream day? Well KFC is calling upon love birds to head out to their local restaurant, pick up a BBQ Onion Ring Burger and take the opportunity to pop the question with a slightly more edible ring. We’ll then pick the best proposal pic to receive the wedding of the year from KFC. And just to be clear, we’re not kidding, the best onion ring proposal will receive a full wedding package complete with delicious KFC catering, theming and budget to support additional elements including venue hire, photography and entertainment to the total value of $80k to support bringing their dream KFC wedding to life.

Speaking of things we’d like to wake up to everyday, the KFC BBQ Onion Ring Burger comes loaded with the Colonel’s finest including an Original Recipe Fillet, cheese, lettuce, our new sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, and of course two onion rings fit for the page boy to deliver at the altar. So, whether you’re looking to pop the question or just after the feed of a lifetime, the KFC BBQ Onion Ring Burger is your one stop finger lickin’ shop.

As with our restaurants, everyone has a seat at this wedding table, with every person in Australia ready to tie the knot invited to apply – regardless of gender, sexual preference, religion or age… as long as you’re over 18 of course. To apply you’ll need to go to promotions.kfc.com.au/weddings and share your proposal picture along with letting us know in 100 words or less why you deserve a KFC wedding and a quick 15 second video introducing yourself and why you love KFC. We’re looking for the most fun and creative pictures and responses to really seal the deal. But be quick because entries close 27 November 2023.

The BBQ Onion Ring Burger will be available at participating stores or via the KFC App (excluding WA and Wollongong) from Tuesday 31 October until Monday 27 November and can also be purchased as a Combo with chips and a drink or as part of the BBQ Onion Ring Burger Box. You can also purchase the KFC Onion Rings individually as a pack of five. If you live in WA or Wollongong and still want to enter, we encourage you to get creative and get involved.

Tami Cunningham, CMO at KFC Australia, commented: “At KFC we’re always looking at life on the fried side, we know our customers love our fried chicken almost as much as they love their partners, so what could go better together than KFC and weddings, a moment of celebration where our delicious chicken can be enjoyed right at the heart. We’re also incredibly excited for Aussies to sink their teeth into our new BBQ Onion Ring Burger, we have a feeling this will be a new fan favourite for many years to come.”