Journo Drew Ambrose Wins Big At The 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian Awards

The 40 under 40 most influential Asian-Australian awards have been released, and International correspondent and filmmaker Drew Ambrose took out the main prize for media, in the 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian Awards.

The 37-year-old Sri Lankan Australian is one of Al Jazeera’s most widely travelled broadcasters, has produced news documentaries in 38 nations, and has been on the frontlines of some of the biggest emergencies in Asia.

Drew started his career as a cadet with SBS in 2005 – facing a range of ethical challenges being the only ‘dark-coloured’ young male journalist in a newsroom.

Ambrose explained: “A lot of the management were Anglo-Saxon. I definitely felt like a minority working in an Australian newsroom,”

He then spent almost two decades climbing the corporate ladder in newsrooms across Australia. He continues to challenge himself to stand out – by building a range of skills and learning new techniques in the media industry.

Ambrose said: “Whenever a racial remark was made, I found myself using a soft approach and humour. I would spend time with managers or who I’m working with that day telling them about my world to try and break any barriers.”

In 2020, he was expelled from Malaysia after the police launched a criminal investigation, arrested a whistleblower and raided Al Jazeera’s bureau for a documentary produced on the plight of migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambrose encourages Asian-Australian aspiring journalists to step into the field and embrace their cultural background.

Ambrose said: “Approach your senior colleague and tell them why you’re unique and how you’re connected with certain communities within your culture – it will start a conversation about responsible reporting.”

Jieh-Yung Lo founding director of the Australian National University Centre for Asian-Australian Leadership said: “The Awards have shined a light on the incredible leadership talent and potential of Asian-Australians to take their place amongst Australia’s most senior and influential leadership roles.”