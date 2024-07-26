Journey Beyond Launches First Brand-Led Campaign During The Paris 2024 Olympics

Journey Beyond has launched its first marketing campaign anchored in a national media opportunity that brings Australia together: the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The campaign concept is centred on the essence of Journey Beyond’s manifesto and guest promise, “We go further, to take you beyond”.

“This is an exciting opportunity to cement our position as the leaders in Australian experiential tourism,” said Justine Lally, executive general manager, marketing, Journey Beyond. “All eyes will be on Australia’s home-grown sporting talent as they take the Olympics world stage”.

Audiences back home will be cheering them on, igniting a heightened sense of pride and passion for Australia. Journey Beyond hopes to turn that excitement for Australian athletes into excitement for Australian travel, reminding them how big and beautiful this country is.

“Significant investment has gone into the integrated campaign strategy, ensuring awareness and excitement of Journey Beyond’s portfolio. A series of television commercials will run across the entire duration of Nine’s coverage of the Olympics, leveraging Journey Beyond’s iconic hero brands including The Ghan, Outback Spirit, and Sal Salis. This will be supported by campaign extensions across print, social, and digital for all of Journey Beyond’s portfolio of brands,” added Lally.

“Now that Journey Beyond has returned to being a free-standing company, we are looking at future growth and expansion,” said Chris Tallent, chief executive officer, Journey Beyond.

“We know that a Journey Beyond experience delivers special and unique access, an authentic and more immersive experience, and extraordinary service, and we want Australia to know that too. We are proud to be building that association with Journey Beyond. Special offers will run alongside the campaign on hero products, further incentivising Australian travel”.

The Ghan is a train journey, and more than that, too – providing a multi-day all-inclusive experience that takes guests right into the heart of Australia to see, learn, and experience the outback. Now guests can book a Discover city-stay package for free, offering a three-night stay with touring inclusions in Adelaide or Darwin. The offer is available now until 21 September 2024. Everyday fares start from $3,390 per person twin share.

Outback Spirit is a small-group 4WD touring operator taking guests deep into the outback. Every tour is all-inclusive and with strong relationships with Traditional Owners, Outback Spirit has unsurpassed access to take guests into regions other tour operators can’t go. In 2024, explore Australia’s South West with Outback Spirit’s 8-day Gems of the South West tour. Guests can save $700 on the tour fare and receive free return airfares when they book any of the remaining 2024 tour dates. Guests can explore forests, wine, and wildflowers on Outback Spirit’s all-inclusive Gems of the South West tour. Prices start from $5,295 which includes a savings of $700 and return economy airfares.

Nestled on the sand dunes of Cape Range National Park, Sal Salis is an intimate and all-inclusive eco-luxury stay as nature intended. Guests can now enjoy an extended stay with greater value with the ‘Stay 3 Pay 2’ offer. The offer is available now until 31 August 2024. A stay at Sal Salis starts from AUD $1,495 per person per night, or AUD $1,790 per couple per night.

Journey Beyond operates 16 brands and aims to drive greater awareness of Journey Beyond as the curator of Australia’s most memorable and iconic travel experiences, highlighting the breadth and depth of the group.