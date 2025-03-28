Josh Fletcher & Sophie Hansen Join Galah Press

Galah Press has appointed Josh Fletcher as partnerships manager and Sophie Hansen as special projects manager.

Fletcher comes from award-winning digital platform We Are Explorers and has a strong background in crafting engaging campaigns that deliver meaningful value to both readers and brands. His strategic approach to partnerships will play a vital role in fostering innovative collaborations that align with Galah’s commitment to independent storytelling.

“I first came across Galah after moving to regional Australia. It’s an honest reflection of the care, generosity, and sense of community we’ve experienced since moving to the country. I’m beyond excited to join the team and lead the partnerships side of things—bringing more people and brands into this unique and special space,” said Fletcher.

Hansen, meanwhile, is a well-known food writer, content creator, and advocate for rural communities, living with her family on a farm near Orange, NSW. Sophie brings a wealth of experience in content creation and audience engagement, having a background in print journalism, social media and content marketing. In 2016, she was named Australian Rural Woman of the Year for her contributions to regional communities.

Hansen’s expertise will be instrumental in elevating Galah’s marketing efforts and spearheading special projects that further strengthen the publication’s connection with its community, including Galah’s 2025 Regional Photography Prize and Exhibition.

Hansen said: “I’ve been involved with Galah for some time, writing the publication’s monthly Yes, Chef! newsletter which celebrates regional chefs and their recipes. I’ve always appreciated the dedication the publication has to serving regional Australia and its artists. I’m excited to do more with the team to grow Galah’s offering.”

Galah founder and editor-in-chief Annabelle Hickson said: “One third of Australians live outside of the capital cities – that’s almost 10 million people – and for the first time in a long time, more people are moving into regional Australia than out of it. Regional Australia also generates 40 percent of Australia’s economic output – but continually, Australia’s regions are underserved and underrepresented in media. Our highly-engaged readers are demanding that we serve them in different and new ways. Josh and Sophie’s appointments will support Galah’s growth and help us better serve regional Australia.”

Galah Press looks forward to the contributions of both Fletcher and Hansen as they help shape Galah’s role in the Australian media landscape.