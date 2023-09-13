Josh Faulks: AANA Needs To Be “Bigger, Stronger, Louder!”
B&T managed to get some of Josh Faulks’ precious, precious time for a sit-down interview at the Tilbury Hotel in Woolloomooloo to talk about why the AANA needs to be “bigger, stronger, louder” in its defence of the advertising industry.
In fact, Faulks even revealed that the AANA will be releasing an exposure draft for the Sustainability Code later this year.
However, Faulks wouldn’t reveal who his favourite CMO was. We’ll try again next time.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MKR Puts A Tasty 100K On The Block
Seven’s MKR has extended its lead over Nine’s The Block, putting almost 100,000 viewers on its rival. The stalwart cooking show posted 622,000 viewers last night according to OzTAM metro numbers. The Block did 526,000. 10’s best entertainment show was Thank God You’re Here with 463,000. Seven won the night with 32.6 per cent of […]
Adobe Sends Gen AI Tool Firefly Mainstream, Promises IP Indemnity
Adobe has announced the commercial release of Firefly, its family of creative generative AI models, with native integration across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud following a successful beta program that saw some 2 billion images generated since March 2023. The commercial release includes a new Firefly web application, a playground for exploring AI-assisted […]
EssenceMediacom’s CEO Pippa Berlocher: “I Would Not Be The Right CEO For An Agency That Was Done & Dusted”
After 14 years in Singapore, Pippa Berlocher (lead image) has returned to Australia. She has not just returned for any media role, but arguably THE media role – the role of CEO at EssenceMediacom. Launched officially in January, EssenceMediacom Australia is a juggernaut which hires more than 550 people and earns circa $1 billion in […]
Howatson+Company Nabs CHEP’s Andrew Drougas For Melbourne MD Role
Andrew Drougas has joined Howatson+Company as managing director – Melbourne. Prior to joining Howatson+Company, Drougas was chief operating officer and managing director – Melbourne at CHE Proximity as part of his 15 year tenure across the Clemenger Group. Chris Howatson, founder and CEO, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Drougie for many years. […]
Anthony Freedman Launches New Holding Company, Common Interest
Anthony Freedman, founder of Host and One Green Bean and former Havas AU/NZ chair, has launched a new holding company, Common Interest, with its first acquisition being TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, co-founded by Jonathan Mildenhall and Neil Barrie. Common Interest is funded by a group of entrepreneurs, rather than venture capital, and the backers are “united by a […]
CHEP Unveils First Work For Wesfarmers’ OnePass
Wesfarmers OnePass has launched a new brand campaign that showcases the membership program’s new range of benefits. The new campaign, CHEP Network, introduces “Onesie” – a CGI penguin with a gruff voice – to help spread the news about the supercharged offering for OnePass members, including the ability for in-store shoppers at Kmart, Target, Bunnings […]
Spinach Creates ‘Swan Dive In’ Campaign For Black Swan Dips Following Tasty Pitch Win
Following a competitive pitch, integrated Melbourne agency Spinach has been appointed by Monde Nissin to lead a master brand relaunch of Black Swan dips. Spinach was tasked with developing a campaign that connected the Black Swan brand to savvy foodies by emphasising its market-born real food, culinary credentials. Black Swan brand manager Marija Skukan said: […]
IMAA Announces ‘Female Leaders Of Tomorrow’ Mentees In Sydney & Melbourne
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, has announced 16 mentees in Sydney and Melbourne as part of its Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme, that will match the industry’s best mentors to coach these up-and-coming leaders. The programme is part of the IMAA’s commitment to […]
Social Hype Vs Marketing Strategy: What Drives Campaign Success?
Upali Dasgupta, marketing director APAC at Meltwater, reflects on whether social hype can drive true campaign success on its own. That’s right, folks, we’re still talking Barbie and Oppenheimer. Barbie has been a spectacular success, making history as the first billion-dollar box office hit for a female director. Warner Bros has dubbed it “Barbillion”, with the ticket […]
NOVA Entertainment Promotes Mandi Tapp To Brisbane Sales Director
NOVA Entertainment today announced the promotion of Mandi Tapp (lead image) to Brisbane sales director, following almost 14 years in the business, including most recently her role leading the local direct sales team. Tapp began at Nova in 2010 as business development manager and has been a leader in the Brisbane commercial space ever since. […]
Pinterest Sets Its Sights On Better Full-Funnel Performance & Measurement
Pinterest has unveiled a range of new tools at its Pinterest Presents annual global advertiser summit including a new Pinterest Business Manager tool to help agencies automate workstreams. The other features include new ad formats and improvements on measurement. “With today’s announcements, we’re enabling advertisers to further tap into the unique commercial mindset of the […]
