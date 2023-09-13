Josh Faulks: AANA Needs To Be “Bigger, Stronger, Louder!”

B&T managed to get some of Josh Faulks’ precious, precious time for a sit-down interview at the Tilbury Hotel in Woolloomooloo to talk about why the AANA needs to be “bigger, stronger, louder” in its defence of the advertising industry.

In fact, Faulks even revealed that the AANA will be releasing an exposure draft for the Sustainability Code later this year.

However, Faulks wouldn’t reveal who his favourite CMO was. We’ll try again next time.