Jessica Rowe, Mike Schneider & Reed Jobs Among 500+ New Speakers Announced For SXSW Sydney

SXSW Sydney has announced more than 500 new speakers, workshops, artists, screenings, games and experiences for this year’s Event, taking place October 14–20. This is only the beginning,

with more than two-thirds of the program still to be revealed.

“SXSW Sydney’s uniqueness lies in the breadth of content, topics and experiences on offer, and this October we are excited to welcome a diverse group of speakers and talent from a range of industries to the SXSW Sydney stage,” said SXSW Sydney chair and TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones.

Following a phenomenal response to Session Select, which invited the global community to submit ideas for the 2024 program, SXSW Sydney Conference is thrilled to announce its latest round of panels, talks, and workshops.

Leading the charge of international thought leaders appearing is Reed Jobs, Founder of venture capital firm Yosemite, which has raised more than $200 million to finance innovation in cancer care.

Badge holders will also hear from Google DeepMind AI researcher Clare Bycroft, Managing Director of Bunnings Mike Schneider, Founder of BuildClub Annie Liao, Deputy Associate Dean Education, UTS Business Dr Amanda White OAM, Founder and Lead of the first National Indigenous Space Academy (NISA) Professor Christopher Lawrence, CEO of Andromeda Robotics Grace Brown, and many more.

Newly added sessions:

The Genomic Transformation of Medicine – This panel discussion involves world-leading experts in each of these three fields, chaired by genomic medicine and child health advocate Sarah Murdoch, genomics expert Daniel MacArthur, DeepMind AI researcher Clare Bycroft, and stem cell therapeutics developer Enzo Porrello. The panel will discuss the current state and future opportunities for these transformative technologies, and grapple with the impending challenges of cost, data privacy, and equity in the genomic era.

This panel discussion involves world-leading experts in each of these three fields, chaired by genomic medicine and child health advocate Sarah Murdoch, genomics expert Daniel MacArthur, DeepMind AI researcher Clare Bycroft, and stem cell therapeutics developer Enzo Porrello. The panel will discuss the current state and future opportunities for these transformative technologies, and grapple with the impending challenges of cost, data privacy, and equity in the genomic era. Betting Big on Bio — Why the Future of the World Will Be Defined By Biotech – In this session, Reed Jobs, Emily Casey and a panel of biomedical experts examine how and why the future of the world and business rests on the shoulders of biotechnology.

In this session, Reed Jobs, Emily Casey and a panel of biomedical experts examine how and why the future of the world and business rests on the shoulders of biotechnology. The Plausible Future of Trust – A discussion with Managing Director of Bunnings Mike Schneider, interviewed by Nadine Parkington from Think Nimble. As the leader of one of Australia’s most trusted brands, how is Mike thinking about the future of trust? How do you approach building on earned trust in a time of fast-evolving technology and social changes? And for those trying to win back or start from scratch — what are the core principles and learnings that stand the test of change that we can draw upon?

A discussion with Managing Director of Bunnings Mike Schneider, interviewed by Nadine Parkington from Think Nimble. As the leader of one of Australia’s most trusted brands, how is Mike thinking about the future of trust? How do you approach building on earned trust in a time of fast-evolving technology and social changes? And for those trying to win back or start from scratch — what are the core principles and learnings that stand the test of change that we can draw upon? Move Fast and Fix Things: Tech Driving Thoughtful Social Impact – Hear how the tech community’s thoughtful donation of time, profit, equity, and product is transforming the lives of people experiencing disadvantage and the planet. Moderated by Antonia Ruffell (StartGiving), along with impact experts including Tash Keuneman, (Keuneman Foundation).

Hear how the tech community’s thoughtful donation of time, profit, equity, and product is transforming the lives of people experiencing disadvantage and the planet. Moderated by Antonia Ruffell (StartGiving), along with impact experts including Tash Keuneman, (Keuneman Foundation). Democracy Under Fire: The Threat of Deepfakes, Disinformation and Fake News on a Global Scale – Hear from leading experts as they take you through the social, political and economic implications of deepfakes, disinformation and fake news, and the impact they’ll have in 2024’s record-breaking year for global elections. Featuring Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, National Security expert Dr Miah Hammond-Errey, Associate Professor Marian-Andrei Rizoiu and Sophie Farthing.

Hear from leading experts as they take you through the social, political and economic implications of deepfakes, disinformation and fake news, and the impact they’ll have in 2024’s record-breaking year for global elections. Featuring Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, National Security expert Dr Miah Hammond-Errey, Associate Professor Marian-Andrei Rizoiu and Sophie Farthing. Pioneers and Prodigies: The Next Generation of Venture Capital – Join Co-founder of Blackbird Niki Scevak, Founder of BuildClub Annie Liao, alongside Paul Naphtali, and Mitchell Hughes in understanding the future of venture capital and what role different generations of investors play. This panel will uncover the dynamics between experienced investors and newcomers, discussing their coexistence in the art of investing into startups, and the question: should young investors should even have a seat at the table to begin with?

– Join Co-founder of Blackbird Niki Scevak, Founder of BuildClub Annie Liao, alongside Paul Naphtali, and Mitchell Hughes in understanding the future of venture capital and what role different generations of investors play. This panel will uncover the dynamics between experienced investors and newcomers, discussing their coexistence in the art of investing into startups, and the question: should young investors should even have a seat at the table to begin with? X Marks The Spot: Incentives Fuelling Innovation – This session moderated by Prof Catherine Ball will discuss technologies that map the ocean floor, creating a tricorder, and how robots are becoming our avatars. Current problems being tackled include fighting wildfires, reversing ageing, creating freshwater for the world, and promoting new quantum computing applications.

This session moderated by Prof Catherine Ball will discuss technologies that map the ocean floor, creating a tricorder, and how robots are becoming our avatars. Current problems being tackled include fighting wildfires, reversing ageing, creating freshwater for the world, and promoting new quantum computing applications. Astral Oddities: Exploring the Universe’s Worst Vacation Spots – From planets that smell like flatulence to stars attempting to destroy their planets’ atmospheres, audience members might leave this un-travelogue of cosmic locations not on anyone’s vacation bucket list with a newfound appreciation of our habitable Earth. Go on a galactic journey with astronomers Dr Benjamin Montet, Professor Melissa Ness, Associate Professor Sarah Martell & Dr Sven Buder.

From planets that smell like flatulence to stars attempting to destroy their planets’ atmospheres, audience members might leave this un-travelogue of cosmic locations not on anyone’s vacation bucket list with a newfound appreciation of our habitable Earth. Go on a galactic journey with astronomers Dr Benjamin Montet, Professor Melissa Ness, Associate Professor Sarah Martell & Dr Sven Buder. Will Generative AI empower education? Exploring the impact on student learning, assessment and wellbeing – Hear from Associate Professor Dr Amanda White OAM (Deputy Associate Dean Education, UTS Business), Professor Cath Ellis (Academic Director, University of Sydney), Professor Danny Liu (Cogniti AI), Kane Murdoch (Macquarie University) as they discuss the impact of generative AI on student learning, the usefulness (or uselessness) of various approaches to assessment, what is misconduct in a GenAI age and how might we detect it, and how we could use GenAI to provide care and support.

Other Sessions announced today include:

SXSW Sydney Music Festival

Today, SXSW Sydney Music Festival has revealed over 60 new additions to the stacked 2024 artist lineup. Artists announced so far hail from Australia, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and the UK.

Curated by the SXSW Sydney programming team from 1200+ submissions, highlights from this announcement include: the first Indonesian band to ever play Glastonbury, Voice of Baceprot; Tāmaki Makaurau all-stars Phoebe Rings; Taiwan-based experimental pop group I’mdifficult; indie darling of the Philippines Clara Benin; dynamic surf-rock band The Grogans, Obongjayar-cosigned East London rapper JESHI.

Also making an appearance are NSW indie favourites, The Buoys; underground dance music hero, Mincy; Hatchie bandmate and cult shoegaze talent, RINSE; Central desert rockers and KISS tourmates, Mulga Bore Hard Rock; 16-year-old bedroom pop artist ixaras and four-piece Bangkok post-rock outfit Death of Heather.

SXSW Sydney Screen Festival

The SXSW Sydney Screen Festival has announced a selection of exciting additions to the music stream of its program. Feature Films just added include The Most Australian Band Ever!, documenting the rise of 80s Aussie punk band the Hard-Ons, S/He Is Still Her/e: The Official Genesis P-Orridge from trans activist and AGAINST ME! Singer, LAURA JANE GRACE, Alien Weaponry: Kua Tupu Te Ara, capturing a band on the edge of greatness in this touching coming-of-age-portrait from debut filmmaker Kent Belcher, and Slice of Life: The American Dream.

In Former Pizza Huts, A contemporary portrait of America, told through a collection of stories observed within the walls of former Pizza Hut buildings across the country. With a focus on trailblazing Aussie artists, 24 music videos will also be showcased, including ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ from Amyl and the Sniffers, ‘See You Tomorrow’ from BAD // DREEMS, and ‘Settle Petal’ from

The Buoys. Finally, Wellington-based animation studio Floating Rock will conduct a live Commentary Session with creator and animator Benjamin Mulot on Kyoryu, the viral trailer that garnered 1 million views within 10 days.

SXSW Sydney Games Festival

SXSW Sydney 2024 has revealed the first half of the 2024 Games Festival Showcase, with studios hailing from 16 different countries. The lineup includes HORSES, Wild Bastards, and Fishbowl, and is filled with dozens of other singular games that challenge the boundaries of genre and narrative.

Driven by its mission to empower creative communities, SXSW Sydney is thrilled to again welcome developers and investors to the Games Investment Forum. Offering matchmade pitch sessions, networking events, workshops, and mentoring sessions, it’s the best possible platform for developers and studios to take the next step.

Publishers and funding bodies in attendance include Raw Fury, Null Games, Team17, Whitethorn Games, Playside Publishing, Critical Reflex, Astra Logical Games, Landfall Games, PQube, Headup Games, UltraPlayers, Fellow Traveller and WINGS Interactive, with more to be announced. Exclusive to Platinum and Games Badge Holders, this event will take place on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18.