True North Coaching & Leadership Launches To Help Adland Talent Rebuild After Redundancies & Shifting Demands

In response to widespread redundancies, agency restructures, shrinking budgets and shifting client demands, leaving talent on the sidelines, True North Executive Coaching & Leadership has launched to help professionals rebuild their careers and find direction.

The company was founded by advertising industry veteran Kevin Kivi, who was most recently EVP, general manager of Horizon Media in Canada, before relocating to Sydney.

The company offers discounted coaching sessions exclusively for professionals who have been affected by industry layoffs.

“This industry has given me so much over the past two decades, now it’s my turn to give something back. I’ve spoken with so many brilliant people who are feeling lost, untethered, and unsure of their next step. I’ve also heard from employers who genuinely want to support their people but feel powerless to act, with their hands tied by broader business constraints. This offer is a way to provide something real, a moment to reflect, reframe, and begin to rebuild,” Kivi said.

The offer is a no-strings-attached one-off session, combining practical coaching tools with career mentoring. While traditional coaching is often a multi-session engagement, this approach is designed to meet people where they are, providing immediate value and career guidance at a moment when it’s most needed.

“This isn’t about placements or recruitment. It’s about helping good people reconnect with their strengths, rebuild confidence, and explore what’s possible, whether that means staying in the industry or pivoting in a new direction,” Kivi added.

Kivi has more than 20 years of leadership experience across Australia and North America across both creative and commercial sides.