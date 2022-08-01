Jaguar Land Rover Names Penny Ferguson As New MD

Jaguar Land Rover Names Penny Ferguson As New MD
Jaguar Land Rover has announced the appointment of a new managing director for their Australian operations.

Penny Ferguson will drive business transformation, modern luxury client experience and commercial outcomes at Jaguar Land Rover Australia, helping realise the full potential of the business’s global Reimagine strategy in the market.

Ferguson joined Jaguar Land Rover in July from leading global luxury brands Tiffany & Co. and Paspaley, bringing more than 15 years leadership experience in retail sales and operations, customer service, and finance.

Ferguson built her early career in chartered accounting and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Sydney.

Martin Limpert, regional director overseas, Jaguar Land Rover, commented: “Penny brings a depth of business experience gained within the luxury jewellery industry. As Market Director and member of Tiffany & Co.’s leadership team for Australia and New Zealand, Penny successfully drove the establishment and expansion of their operations in the region. With her broad expertise in multi- channel luxury retail operations and finance, customer-centric mindset, and modern leadership style, Penny is well-placed to drive our business transformation in line with the Jaguar Land Rover Reimagine strategy.”

Launched in February 2021, Reimagine is a sustainability-rich reimagination of modern luxury by design, unique customer experiences, and positive societal impact. The strategy is designed to help Jaguar Land Rover achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036 and net zero carbon emissions across supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

Following an extensive executive search, Ferguson succeeds Mark Cameron who returned to the UK with a promotion to global commercial director for vehicle programmes and transformation, following a successful three-year tenure and profit-led transformation of the Jaguar Land Rover Australia business.

