It’s Official: Foxtel Pulls Audience Data Out Of OzTAM

The divorce between Foxtel and television measurement body, OzTAM, has finally been sealed. Foxtel will stop providing audience data to OzTAM from the end of this year.

OzTAM confirmed Foxtel’s departure late today (25 September 2024), expressing disappointment at the withdrawal.

The streaming and satellite TV business will stop providing audience data to VOZ for Total TV and VPM (video player measurement) from 31 December 2024 – around the time VOZ launches as the “official” media currency for linear and streamed TV audiences.

“Despite OzTAM’s best efforts, including presenting Foxtel with several options, it is unfortunate that Foxtel has decided to leave the primary measurement system in favour of exploring an alternative approach,” OzTAM CEO Karen Halligan said.

“We believe the industry as a whole is taking a step backward by not working together as a total video industry. OzTAM has made significant investments in VOZ and other leading technology to measure Total Television including streaming, to support this we have implemented a comprehensive and collaborative industry change management program and we are very pleased it will be the official media currency from 29 December 2024.

“It is regrettable that Australia will not have a single, universal and independent body able to oversee and process both free-to-air and subscription TV measurement. Additionally, it is regrettable that agencies will no longer have access to a unified data source for evaluating advertising and content performance, despite the industry’s calls for a united, cohesive and comprehensive currency.”

Since last year’s upfront event, Foxtel Media has said it planned to go its own way on TV audience measurement by setting up the Video Futures Collective.

This industry think tank, which includes Foxtel Media, YouTube, Samsung Ads, Disney Advertising and SBS on Demand, is working with Kantar to create an alternative audience measurement currency for streaming and digital video.