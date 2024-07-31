IPG Health’s Studio Rx Supercharges Campaign Production With Adobe Firefly & Custom Models

Part of the Interpublic Group (IPG) Health network, Studio Rx embarked on its digital rebranding, where it was determined to leverage its expertise in generative AI to make the campaigns truly come to life.

Studio Rx had access to Adobe Firefly and Custom Models, which its holding company IPG had adopted and made available to agencies across their global network — powering both client work and internal marketing campaigns. In what would have taken months to plan and execute, Studio Rx used Firefly to implement an entirely new brand identity in just weeks.

The campaign was anchored around a family of characters named the “Rxies”. In a mere 10 days, over 20 new Rxie assets were delivered on its website. While productivity and efficiency gains were the initial objective, the team was impressed by the level of creative control and quality delivered by Firefly. Studio Rx was able to significantly shorten a time-intensive process while maintaining the same high standard of creative output.

Transforming sketches into digital art

When planning its new brand identity, Studio Rx set out to showcase its AI production chops while embodying the agency’s positive spirit. The process began with a series of hand-drawn illustrations by the studio’s digital art team, which showcased the Rxies, a whimsical cast of characters representing the studio’s capabilities and offerings. In one example, a heart-shaped character was shown running on a treadmill, while another character was seen working with objects that mimicked a human molecule.

Once the sketches were approved, the team put Adobe Firefly to work. Using Structure Reference and Style Reference, which use a reference image’s style and structure to create multiple variations, the ideas on paper were quickly transformed into final digital art. With a retouching pass in Creative Cloud apps to make the images consistent, over 20 final assets were delivered and showcased on the website in just 10 days, speeding up the previous process by 5x.

“When we used Adobe Firefly for this campaign, we knew we had trusted technology that could provide the efficiency gains we were looking for while enabling us to maintain creative control over the content,” said Matt Hall, executive creative director, Studio Rx. “What made it really special was how Firefly allowed us to retain the personality and style of our artist’s work in the finished images, a critical aspect of how we wanted to portray our brand”.

Rxie multiplied

The team needed fresh content for both the website and other digital marketing channels. This is expected to span a high volume of variations across everything from email campaigns to social media posts. While Studio Rx had already delivered the Rxies onto its website, this was taken a step further with Adobe Firefly’s Custom Models.

The team trained Firefly with the initial set of Rxie images (20 in total), creating a customised solution for the agency that could instantly create new backgrounds, subjects, and foregrounds for the characters — all while maintaining brand consistency. By fine-tuning Firefly in this way, the team could scale content creation for a wide variety of use cases, without too much retouching. Working directly from text prompts, they can place Rxies in new environments, poses, and styles that suit the future needs of the agency.

“AI tools like Adobe Firefly enable Studio Rx to deliver high-quality content with remarkable efficiency, and are scalable to manage the content needs of our healthcare clients,” said Graham Johnson, chief production officer, IPG Health. “But it also opens up new possibilities of what can be created, such as hyper personalised content for patients or healthcare providers, and that’s something our clients are really intrigued by”.

The role of AI in creativity

Studio Rx is just one example of how IPG Health is harnessing the power of generative AI. Teams can now access generative AI models that are designed to be safe for commercial use, and trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, and public domain content.