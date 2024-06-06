Intuit Mailchimp Brings From: Here, To: There Conference To Australia

Intuit Mailchimp has announced that its From: Here, To: There (FHTT) conference is coming to Australia on 23 July.

FHTT brings together hundreds of like-minded marketing professionals to explore the future of the industry, as AI reshapes it from the ground up. The one-day conference for marketers, from marketers, features a world-class lineup of panels, talks, and Q&A sessions from the experts in marketing, AI, and e-commerce, plus one-on-one sessions with Mailchimp experts.

Held at W Sydney, the inaugural Australian conference will be hosted by Australian comedian, Nazeem Hussain. Attendees will hear from industry leaders such as Janine Allis, Founder of Boost Juice Bars, and Ryan Bodger, Chief Creative Officer at Now We Collide, in addition to celebrity speakers including Hamish Blake.

Rania Succar, Intuit Mailchimp’s SVP and General Manager, will also preview the latest innovations from Intuit Mailchimp that will help marketers prepare for the future and discuss research on the current state of play for Australian marketers.

“Australian marketers have always been at the forefront of driving innovation across our industry, which is why we are bringing From: Here, To: There to Sydney,” says Adam Anger, chief sales oOfficer at Intuit Mailchimp.

“We want to support marketers locally by bringing together the best and brightest minds in marketing, AI, and e-commerce to share insight into new technologies and the future of marketing. As we find ourselves in the midst of marketing’s next evolution with AI, FHTT Sydney is our invitation to Aussie marketers to join the conversation and learn more about how they can effectively adopt this technology to accelerate their marketing efforts and drive long-term business growth.”

The full lineup of speakers at FHTT Sydney includes:

Seth Godin, Founder of the Carbon Almanac, Blogger, Entrepreneur & Author

Janine Allis, Founder of Boost Juice Bars

Hamish Blake, Comedian, Television & Radio Presenter, Actor & Author

Dr Ayesha Khanna, Co-Founder & CEO of Addo AI

Holly Ransom, CEO of Emergent Global

Stephen Scheeler, CEO & Co-founder of Omniscient AI and Former CEO of Facebook ANZ

Lisa Jones, E-Commerce Expert and CEO & Founder of SHE-com

Bri Williams, Behavioural Expert and Founder of People Patterns

Ryan Bodger, Co-Founder of COLLIDE-AI and Chief Creative Officer at Now We Collide