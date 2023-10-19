Introducing The Best Of The Best: Media Planning Directors, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
At the heart of every media planning team is a hard-working director. Media planning directors sit above the media planning team, pulling the strings to ensure that advertising campaigns have maximum impact.
These highly talented individuals work tirelessly and too often sit behind closed doors, not receiving the recognition and accolades they so rightly deserve.
At B&T, we want to shout out to the Media Planning Directors who too often go unnoticed. So, without further ado, here are B&T’s top 10 Media Planning Directors!
Like Best of the Best? Check out the best of Consumer PRs here.
- Ashleigh Carter, head of client service and planning – Atomic 212
Carter started in the industry in 2011 when she started working as a media planner and buyer at Cut Above Media.
After a stint at MediaCom Australia, Carter began working at Atomic 212 in 2014 and is now their head of client service and planning.
She has over 12 years of experience as a group account director and media planner working across the FMCG, travel, health and wellness, and financial sectors within the AU and NZ markets.
Carter’s career spans both brand & acquisition campaigns, along with experience managing both internal & external stakeholder relationships.
Carter previously spoke with B&T about her passion for Gender equality and supporting small disrupter businesses that are doing good for the environment.
- Laura Fell, head of connections planning – Mindshare
Fell is the head of connections planning at Mindshare.
Her career spans over ten years, having worked in the media and communications planning space, specialising in campaign strategy, brand storytelling and stakeholder relations.
Throughout her career, Fell has worked across Sky in the UK, Ansible Australia and UM Australia, among others.
Mindshare recently won a pitch for the Unilever account effective January 2024 and valued at $40 million dollar.
- Michelle Tempest, group business director – Half Dome
Tempest kickstarted her career in 2012, shortly after graduating from Curtin University with a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism and Public Relations.
Since then, she has worked in several marketing and media management roles across Starcom, Gatecrasher Advertising and Skydive Australia. Tempest is currently the group business director at Half Dome.
In 2022, only a few months after stepping into her current role, Tempest led her team to win the Retail Team of the Year for Asia Pacific in the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards. She was also shortlisted for the B&T Women In Media Awards 2021.
- Christopher Carey, group planning director – Carat
Carey started his career in a graduate position, learning media planning and buying skills across television, print, radio, out-of-home and cinema.
He worked his way up in the industry across several agencies and is now the group planning director at Carat Australia.
Some of Carey’s more notable clients throughout his career include Holden, Sportsbet, Network Ten, REA, IGA Metcash, AV Jennings, General Motors Holden, Schweppes, Energy Australia, Australian Super, Nintendo and Beacon Lighting.
- Alex Williams, head of planning and effectiveness – PHD
Williams has worked at PHD since 2019, initially as a planning director before moving up the rankings into the head of planning and effectiveness role.
He started his career as one of the first UK media apprentices in 2011 in partnership with UK-based creative training specialists, The Creative Alliance & Modus.
Williams’ career spans over 11 years, having led the planning for clients such as Google, Samsung, PepsiCo and the National Health Service.
- Nell Corbett, group business director – Havas Media Group
Corbett has just stepped into the role of group business director at the Havas Media Group, but she first started with the company in 2020 as a business director.
Before this, Corbett was in several media directing roles across Spark Foundry, the7stars and Carat UK.
In her current role, Corbett leads the day-to-day account management across various clients, including COTY Luxury and Consumer divisions, JDE and Red Bull.
4. Jack Graham, national head of planning – Essence Mediacom
Graham may have only started in his current role in February this year, but he is no stranger to the media planning world, having worked in the industry since 2012.
Graham started as a media planner at the Manning Entertainment Centre before moving into other planning roles at Authentic Entertainment Australia and UM Worldwide.
As the national head of planning at Essence Mediacom, he heads up a team of 15 planners across Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
Graham possesses a broad knowledge of marketing science, business strategy, and digital technology and can clearly see communications trends and solutions.
- Kate Smither, owner – The Tall Planner
Smither has over 20 years of experience working in the industry, starting as a communications director in 2003.
Smither founded The Tall Planner in 2019 to bring straightforward strategy to clients, operating under the belief that simple strategy should be helpful and accessible to clients of all shapes and sizes.
The Tall Planner has tackled problems from positioning to pitching, training to thought leadership with innovation and research projects along the way.
While working as a global planning director at Ogilvy in London, her strategic leadership on the Dove Real Beauty Sketches campaign led to the campaign winning over 40 awards, including the Cannes Titanium Grand Prix and Cannes Effectiveness Lions.
- Sophie Langton, head of planning and connections – Spark Foundry
Langton began her career in the media space back in 2009, working as a research assistant intern at Southern Cross Austereo.
From here, she moved through various media and planning roles across Match Media, Blue 449 and Leo Burnett.
She is currently the head of planning and connections at Spark Foundry. In this role, she leads the agency planning products and related learning and development programs.
Langton has a passion for connecting the seemingly unconnectable dots of the industry with a particular interest in bringing together media, creativity and measurement.
- Ryan Haeusler, head of communication design – Initiative
It was in a lecture on Consumer Psychology that Ryan Haeusler discovered his love for advertising.
He has been working in the advertising industry for over 11 years, starting as an account director at OMD before moving to Initiative in 2015.
Haeusler has worked his way up the food chain at Initiative, starting as a client manager and moving through roles to his current position as the head of communication design.
Over the years, Haeusler’s clients have come from diverse industries, including financial services, entertainment, retail, pharmaceutical, automotive, FMCG and Toys.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
BREAKING: Marty Sheargold Confirms “Extended Break” Following AFL Incident
Radio broadcaster and Triple M host Marty Sheargold has confirmed that he is taking an “extended break from work” to focus on his mental health. The news follows reports that he was asked to leave the AFL Grand Final after making offensive comments to some of the guests. You can see the statement from Triple […]
Does Most-Watched Channel Still Matter In 2023? “Abso-f*cking-lutely!” – B&T Speaks To Seven On Its 2024 Upfronts
B&T chats with Seven's bigwigs following yesterday's upfronts. Sadly, we were kept well away from Guy Sebastian.
Publicis Launches 10 Days Paid Menopause Leave For Staff
Here's a top initiative from the people at Publicis. Yet, no news on a week off if your team wins the grand final.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Block Continues To Dominate The Ratings
Mike Sneesby's Christmas bonus looking assured as The Block continues to dominate entertainment.
“Lies & Misinformation”: 90% Of Aussies Support Truth In Political Ads Following Referendum
Some 90% of Aussies want to ban lies in political ads. Presumably the other 10% vote for Clive's United Australia Party.
Hardhat’s Dan Monheit: “I Can See Your Brand Halo, Halo, Halo”
Here, Hardhat's Dan Monheit says halos aren't merely the domain of the goody two shoes, but brands can nab one too.
Piers Morgan Squirms During Gaza Interview As Guest Makes Appalling Jokes About Killing His Wife
It's rare Piers doesn't come off looking a tit in interviews, but he's been seriously out-titted by this wayward guest.
“A Confident Presentation With No Great Reveals Or Surprises But A Reminder Of What They Do Well” – Adland Reacts Positively To Seven’s Upfronts
Seven's upfronts get the thumbs up from adland. B&T would like to add our bum never went numb once during the preso.
The Monkeys & Tim Minchin Celebrate The Sydney Opera House’s 50th With “Play It Safe”
Fifty years on and the Opera House remains Australia's most iconic building. With Panthers Leagues Cub a close second.
George P. Johnson Appoints Darren O’Meara As Growth & Development Director
George P. Johnson announces new growth and development director. First job is the wilting fern in reception.
The Women Leading Tech Awards Are Bigger & Better Than Ever In 2024!
As strong a supporter of diversity that B&T is, we are restricting entires to Women Leading Tech awards solely to women.
Major Wins For SBS Local Content On The Global Stage
SBS announces some major recognition for its content. And, no, it wasn't for Poh Ling Yeow's spicy chicken rendang.
PHD Partners With Cross-Media Measurement Provider Beatgrid
PHD partners with cross-media measurement provider Beatgrid. Admits it's only on page 10 of the instruction manual.
Initiative Promotes Megan Davey To GM Role
Megan Davey promoted to Initiative GM role. Warns kitchen notices to return if dirty plates continue to be left in sink.
Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi
The Seven Network and Channel 4 in the UK have co-commissioned a brand-new version of the hit British reality format “Made in”, which will be set in Bondi, Sydney. The eye-opening reality series Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite. Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, […]
Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus
In an industry first Seven has announced that it will be streaming the AFL and the cricket on 7plus for free. Seven’s full digital rights to the AFL kick in with the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final in 2024, followed by the AFLW (which is already running on 7plus) then the full 2025 […]
Seven Joins Forces With Databricks
The Seven Network has today announced a ground-breaking partnership with Databricks – one of the world’s leading cloud, data and AI companies – that uses AI to drive contextual, relevant advertising experiences for its audiences. It comes after the launch of Seven’s market-leading personalisation engine – built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) – which is […]
What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024
The Seven Network’s streaming service 7plus is set for a big 2024, with new and exclusive premium content, new user experience features, new advertising products and – come September – some big changes in how advertisers reach streamers. Seven West Media chief digital officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: “7plus is already the most advanced AVOD service […]
Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix
Seven Network, today announced the rollout of Phoenix, which it describes a “the world’s most advanced total TV trading system”. The arrival of Phoenix was revealed at Seven’s Upfront 2024, held today at the ICC in Sydney. Today Seven also announced new data and insights partnerships with View Media Group and Raiz Invest, further strengthening […]
Seven Reveals Its 2024 Content Plan
Today Seven presented its Upfront 2024 from the centre of South by Southwest Sydney to more than 1,000 guests. Seven’s line-up of proven, reliable hits includes 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, The 1% Club, Australian […]
Bacardi House Party Coming To Sydney
Other than a BACARDÍ & Coke when you were 16, when was the last time anyone actually drank BACARDÍ?
LA Tourism Revamps Global Campaign In Australia And New Zealand
Los Angeles not content with taking all our D-grade actors, as it unveils local tourism push.
Donut King Partners With HARIBO For SPOOKTACULAR Halloween Donuts
B&T has absolutely no idea why we're running this, given the parlous state of our current attempt at a diet.
Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY
It needs to be asked - if you smoke marijuana in the SOCIETY offices do you become HIGH SOCIETY?
Mandie van der Merwe Appointed AWARD Chair As Cam Blackley Steps Down
Cam Blackley penning not one but two valedictory speeches in 24-hours as he quits both M&C and AWARD chair roles.
B&T Awards The Work: Spin Out At These Best PR Campaign Finalists
As much as B&T journos like to joke about PRs, we do try and refrain knowing we'll probably end up as one very soon.
TV Ratings: The Block Carries Nine To A Win
Is it just us or does it feel B&T has run this exact same headline for seven straight days now?
KingGee Decrees Customers Reign Supreme With New Brand Positioning
Workwear brand KingGee unveils new brand position. Still refusing to tackle the arse crack issues that plagues it.
B&T TV – Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins On Rebranding TV And Why She Hired Emotive
B&T TV snares Seven's CMO Mel Hopkins for this exclusive video chat. And who says the networks don't get along?
Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change
Leading strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four progressive organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia are all part of the engagement. […]
It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!
Scroogey boss wouldn't spring for a SXSW ticket? Here's what you've been missing sans the queues & lack of toilets.
Adam Ferrier: What Adland Can Learn From Sin City
Ad guru Adam Ferrier is reporting from the original Sin City. And by that we mean Las Vegas and not Chullora.
Omnicom Reports Healthy 3.3% Organic Growth Despite “Economic Uncertainty”
Work for Omnicom? You can feel rightly chuffed on these Q3 numbers. Unless you've secretly been stealing stationery.
Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty
This week Australian-based independent creative agency, Rethink Everything, launched its latest campaign – the World Phone Amnesty – at SXSW Sydney. Aiming to change the behaviour of our planet’s 6.92 billion smartphone users, the World Phone Amnesty, powered by next-gen mobile experience (MX) pioneers Kingfisher, is a global initiative designed to repurpose, recycle and reuse […]
Clemenger Group Launches Inaugural Agri Graduate Program
Always wanted to work in agriculture communications? Well, here's your chance! Akubra hat & dagging shears not included.
Greedy Bank Bosses Spoofed In Witty Work For Seemingly Ungreedy Bank
Despite rescue helicopters, koalas & always putting bushfires in their ads, the banks just can't shed that evil image.