Intrepid Travel Launches First Destination Guidebooks

Intrepid Travel has launched a collection of guidebooks, now available online and in leading bookstores.

The first three Intrepid Guides in the series cover Australia, Japan, and Iceland, offering immersive experiences that encourage travellers to learn something new and connect meaningfully with the people and places they visit.

Building on the success of Intrepid’s debut publication, The Intrepid List, released in 2024, which featured over 100 unique travel experiences from around the globe, this new series continues Intrepid’s mission to inspire positive change through storytelling.

Unlike traditional destination guides, Intrepid Guides are experience-led, highlighting unforgettable activities and places. Whether it’s journeying from Perth to Sydney on Australia’s iconic transcontinental train, sampling fresh sushi in Japan’s bustling fish markets, or chasing waterfalls in Iceland, each guide immerses travellers in authentic experiences that go beyond the ordinary, all while emphasising the importance of responsible, ethical travel.

“Our Australia guide will inspire travellers to explore new spots and see the classics in a whole new light. It’s also a reflection of Intrepid’s commitment to showcasing and heroing Australia, encouraging responsible travel, and helping travellers connect with local communities in a meaningful way,” said Brett Mitchell, managing director of Intrepid Travel ANZ.

“Intrepid Guides are for the intrepid traveller those that have a curiosity to see the world in a more meaningful way. We believe that travel is more than just seeing the world, it’s about experiencing it. Through authentic experiences and memorable moments, we hope to inspire intrepid travellers to explore some of the world’s most popular destinations in a responsible way and connect with the people and places they visit,” said Natalie Placko, global brand director at Intrepid Travel.

The Intrepid Guides follow a thematic format, featuring chapters on: Nature, Wildlife, Activities & Sports, Festivals & Events, Food & Drink, History, Architecture, Art & Culture, Slow Travel and Responsible Travel. With over 35 years of experience in taking travellers around the globe and trips in over 100 countries, Intrepid plans to continue to expand its Intrepid Guide range, with guides for Vietnam and Italy launching later this year.

The collection represents the second phase of Intrepid’s publishing partnership with Hardie Grant Explore. The Intrepid List, which launched in 2024 was a first-of-its-kind hard-cover book of 100 unique stories from travellers around the globe.

The first series of guidebooks are available to purchase globally, in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada and the US from April 3.