Interprid Enlists Olympian Noemie Fox To Give People The Chance To Kayak Alongside Her In Antarctica 2026

Intrepid Travel is launching a special voyage to Antarctica with Olympic gold medallist Noemie Fox departing on the 9 March 2026.

The special departure of the “Best of Antarctica: Whale Journey” expedition is an 11-day journey aboard the Ocean Nova.

During the voyage intrepid travellers will get the chance to explore Antarctica’s pristine landscapes, witness the incredible migration of humpback whales and may even get the chance to kayak alongside Fox, as part of the day paddle program. The gold medallist will also share her inspiring story of overcoming challenges to reach ultimate Olympic glory.

Alongside this, the journey includes opportunities to contribute to whale conservation by photographing whale flukes for Happy Whale, a Citizen Science project that tracks and identifies individual whales across the oceans. Guests will also gain insights from polar experts and explore Antarctica’s unique wildlife and landscapes.

Fox, the Australian slalom canoeist and Olympic gold medallist, announced her partnership with Intrepid this month by sporting Intrepid’s logo on her helmet at the Championships in New Zealand.

“I’ve always found empowerment through adventure and travel, and I’m thrilled to partner with Intrepid Travel, a company that shares my passion for meaningful, responsible travel,” she said. “Here’s to more women stepping out of their comfort zones and seeing the world on their own terms!”

“Partnerships are all about alignment, and Noemie’s energy, humility, and love for travel make her the perfect fit for Intrepid. We are proud to support women in adventure and look forward to seeing how this collaboration inspires others”, added Yvette Thompson, general manager of Intrepid Travel ANZ.

Prices start from AUD $14,940 for this unforgettable experience.