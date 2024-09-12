Innovative Outdoor Player Wrappr Launches New Brand Platform Via Paper Moose

Outdoor ad player Wrappr has unveiled a bold new brand identity, delivered by fellow B Corp creative agency Paper Moose, as it continues to grow its operation into new markets.

With a refreshed visual identity and brand platform “Outdoor advertising that goes the extra mile,” Wrappr is primed to strengthen its position as an innovator in the out-of-home advertising landscape.

Wrappr’s platform enables drivers to be paid for wrapping their cars in brand messaging. Behind the scenes, cutting-edge digital marketing techniques provide brands with superior retargeting opportunities. Paper Moose took this unique offering and helped Wrappr refine its narrative, placing its unique Advocate Out-of-Home (AOOH) offering firmly in the spotlight as the next evolution of OOH media.

Paper Moose positioned Wrappr as “advertising with benefits,” drawing on vehicular terminology to craft a brand concept that embodies value and impact.

“Outdoor advertising that goes the extra mile” not only highlights Wrappr’s tangible benefits but also reinforces its commitment to delivering more to brands, drivers and the planet. The refreshed brand identity aligns Wrappr’s forward momentum with its promise of exceptional outcomes, with strong results backing its claims.

The identity refresh features a new colour palette that injects vibrancy into the brand with bright blues and a bold purple accent, replacing the previous muted blues and unused secondary palette. A refined brand icon and graphic system built on arrows and gradients evokes a sense of progress and forward motion, a nod to Wrappr’s relentless drive to innovate.

“Distilling everything Wrappr offers is quite a feat and we’re delighted with how Paper Moose have encapsulated the benefits of Advocate Out-of-Home for brands, drivers and the planet into a wonderfully sleek and simple brand identity. We’re looking forward to the new brand supporting our growth and innovation into the future,” said Liam Shaw, co-founder, Wrappr.

Georgia Shillington, design director, Paper Moose added: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Wrappr on this exciting brand refresh. This collaboration has strategic partnership at its core, where our values of innovation, sustainability and impact aligned seamlessly with Wrappr’s mission. The new identity is sleek, smooth, and vibrant – designed to mirror Wrappr’s simple yet powerful offering.”

This collaboration between two B Corp Certified companies underscores their shared commitment to purpose-driven business practices and creative excellence. Based in Sydney, Paper Moose adds Wrappr to its list of B Corp

partners including Australian Ethical, B Labs ANZ and Young Henrys.

Client: Wrappr

Founders: Liam and Jonte Shaw

Brand Manager: Nicole Todhunter

Agency: Paper Moose

Executive Creative Director: Nick Hunter

Head of Strategy: James Sykes

Design Director: Georgia Shillington

Senior Copywriter: Pete Saladino

Head of Client Success: Brad Bennett

Senior Account Director: Jessica Jones

Senior Account Manager: Hannah Mahe