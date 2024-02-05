Innocean & Australian Marine Conservation Society Partner With John Williamson & Penguin Books To Launch Voice of the Sea Picture Book

Innocean and the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) have launched the latest initiative for their ARIA-award-winning campaign, Voice of the Sea, to further engage a new generation of conservationists.

A new picture book published by Penguin Books is based on a song written by beloved icon John Williamson for the AMCS. Voice of the Sea is an unrequited love song to the ocean, aimed at engaging the country’s most compelling voices of the future – our children.

The children’s picture book is part of the latest initiative in Innocean’s Voice of the Sea campaign created for AMCS. It began at the end of 2022 with the launch of John Williamson’s song, with the aim of creating a national anthem for the ocean and, ultimately, an educational platform for children.

The song won the inaugural industry ARIA award for the best use of music in a campaign and, in the latest initiative, the lyrics have now been made into a children’s book published by Penguin Books, launching nationwide.

The “Voice of the Sea” children’s book hyper-targets teachers through Penguin and AMCS’s extensive educator databases and is accompanied by engaging lesson plans, fun classroom activities and discussions designed to build a deeper affinity and love for our oceans among young children, and thereby their parents.

“The oceans are in a perilous state, and conservation fatigue is an ongoing challenge, making it difficult to recruit new conservationists, yet kids are the catalyst for change and our beacons of hope as they inspire parents and the wider community to engage. The book launch builds on the foundations of our playful Voice of the Sea educational platform and will continue to bring the message of ocean conservation to schools and homes across the country,” said Carolyn Cho, client partner at Innocean.

In addition, John Williamson is touring the country in February and March and will visit bookstores during that time.

“I was approached to help with a song to send a message encouraging Aussies to think about reversing the damage to our ocean life. I responded immediately, and as I was working on a love song at the time, I could see how it would fit in with the context of ‘loving the sea’. Aussies love our oceans, but how have we shown that love? I am deeply concerned with the survival of all nature’s species and very proud to be involved,” Williamson said.

“The purpose of AMCS educational activities such as this is twofold – firstly, it’s to share the wonder of our oceans and all the incredible wildlife within them, and secondly, it’s to inspire the next generation of marine conservation superheroes,” AMCS communications director, Imogen Scott said.