Inlight launches Digital Experience Benchmark to help brands maximise digital assets

Digital product agency Inlight has launched a new service offering, the Digital Experience Benchmark, to help businesses evaluate the user experience (UX) of a digital product or service against a range of best practice guidelines and heuristics.

The Digital Experience Benchmark was created to help businesses optimise their digital assets, from identifying ways to increase conversion to recommendations on how to make it easier for users to navigate a digital journey.

Inlight’s evaluation framework covers a range of criteria including ease of use, visual design, process efficiency, error prevention, clarity of language and more. It is designed to efficiently uncover usability opportunities and identify incremental high-impact areas of improvement.

Harley Donaldson, Inlight’s Strategy and Design Director, said: “Digital products and services require continuous assessment to make sure they are delivering optimal results. Our Digital Experience Benchmark is a cost-effective way for businesses to identify where improvements can be made that can drive direct impact to their business objectives.”

Patrick Carne, Inlight’s co-founder and CEO, said: “As we approach the 15th anniversary of Inlight, the digital landscape looks very different to when we started. We live in a constant state of change, and organisations need to take a more agile and iterative approach to evolving their digital assets. The Digital Experience Benchmark provides a great platform for businesses to identify and prioritise their focus for FY24 and beyond.”

On completion of the digital audit, Inlight delivers a comprehensive report covering key findings to each client, including a walk through.

Inlight was founded in Melbourne in 2008 and celebrates 15 years in business in May.

To mark Inlight’s 15th anniversary, this month the agency will give away three Digital Experience Benchmark audits. Australian-based businesses of 50 or more employees are invited to register their interest here and Inlight will select three to conduct a Digital Experience Benchmark at no cost.

Inlight’s clients include Nando’s, Hostplus, Vicinity, ahm, Angle Auto Finance and Urban Rest. Inlight is an independent digital agency run by co-founders Patrick Carne, CEO, and Tony Milne, CTO.