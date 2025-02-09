Initiative’s Kate O’Loughlin & Summer Treseder Join Wavemaker

GroupM agency Wavemaker has expanded its strategic capabilities with fresh talent and internal promotions, delivering enhanced creative and strategic thinking for clients.

Award-winning strategists Summer Treseder and Kate O’Loughlin joined from Initiative last month.

Treseder joins as associate strategy director and O’Loughlin joins as strategy director.

Treseder has been with Initiative Sydney for the past five years, working with clients such as Amazon and Goodman Fielder. At Wavemaker, she will play a key role in leading the media strategy and planning for clients in the entertainment, tourism, and FMCG categories, driving client growth and enhancing Wavemaker’s capabilities.

Her track record includes numerous industry accolades highlighting her strategic acumen. She is a Cannes Young Lions and Young Spikes Gold winner and has been recognised in B&T’s 30 Under 30 (buy tickets now!), MFA NGEN Awards, and the Advertising Week APAC Future is Female Awards.

O’Loughlin is also highly awarded as a Young Spikes Gold winner, an MFA NGEN Award Winner, and recognised in the Advertising Week APAC Future is Female Awards.

She brings a breadth of experience, spending the past three years at Initiative and four years at PHD before that. At Initiative, she led strategic output for high-profile clients including Amazon. At Wavemaker, she will be responsible for developing innovative strategies for clients embracing creativity and challenging conventions to deliver brand growth.

Meanwhile, Marco Del Castillo and Bec Drummond have been promoted from group strategy directors to joint heads of strategy, in recognition of their award-winning contribution over the past 10 years, leading strategy for Wavemaker’s key clients.

Del Castillo and Drummond will continue to report to James Boardman, who was promoted to chief strategy officer in December 2023, and leads Wavemaker’s strategic output alongside chief product officer James Hier.

“We are thrilled to welcome Summer and Kate to the Wavemaker family,” said Boardman, Wavemaker chief strategy officer.

“They are part of a new generation of dynamic and award-winning strategists. Their proven track record of innovative thinking and award-winning work speaks for itself. They both share Wavemaker’s spirit of positive provocation and will play a key role in shaping the future of our clients’ brands.”

Treseder said: “I’m pumped to be joining Wavemaker and can’t wait to bring to life some amazing work for my clients that embraces the agency’s positive provocation approach. The opportunity to take on fresh challenges in a new agency environment drew me to Wavemaker – and their impressive new Sydney Campus didn’t hurt either!”

O’Loughlin added: “Wavemaker has awesome momentum right now, and I’m super stoked to bring Wavemaker’s belief in ‘positive provocation’ to life alongside a team of truly incredible leaders and strategic thinkers.”