Gabi Revell & Jarryd Haefele Launch Creative Agency, Foundry

A new creative agency, Foundry, has officially launched, bringing together the talents of Gabi Revell and Jarryd Haefele.

With a combined experience of over 22 years in the creative and media industries, Foundry is set to redefine branding and design with a fresh, innovative approach.

Beyond a typical design agency, Foundry is the product of years of collaboration, creative risk-taking, and a deep understanding of how design shapes brand identity. While both Revell and Haefele had pursued freelance projects independently, their work on large-scale projects in Australia’s competitive media industry forged their decision to unite their talents under one banner.

“When you’ve navigated high-stakes projects, you come out with a rare kind of clarity – knowing what works, what doesn’t, and where real value lies. Foundry is our response to that clarity: a place where creativity, strategy, and impact intersect in meaningful ways” said Revell.

“Jarryd and I have always recognised the depth of our skills, but the real turning point was realising the impact we could have when working together.”

Foundry offers a full suite of branding and creative services, including brand development, design, copywriting, animation, web design, and development. By assembling a network of top-tier creatives and industry experts, Foundry ensures every project receives the attention it deserves, delivering high-impact, tailor-made solutions for clients.

Operating as a primarily online-first agency, Foundry is headquartered in Melbourne but collaborates with clients globally. This flexible model enables them to sidestep the constraints of a traditional office, reducing overheads and increasing efficiency, while maintaining world-class standards. For clients within Australia who prefer in-person meetings, Foundry offers the option to meet face-to-face when it makes sense for them.

“We’re embracing the power of digital collaboration,” said Haefele. “By leveraging online tools, we seamlessly work across time zones and deliver results that are not limited by geography. Our goal is to make our collaboration as effortless as possible between us and our clients, no matter where they are in the world.”

Following a strong launch, Foundry is focused on expanding its client base in 2025, taking on new projects and forging strategic collaborations. With a growing portfolio and a commitment to pushing creative boundaries, Revell and Haefele are poised to make a lasting impact in the branding and design landscape.