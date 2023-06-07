Indie Agency Town Square Wins Comms For Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas In Qatar

Melbourne independent creative agency Town Square has been appointed by Hilton for its luxury Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas in Qatar.

Town Square, which has extensive travel and hospitality experience with leading Australian and international brands, has worked with Hilton on its boutique Tapestry and Curio Collection branded hotels, as well as the soon to be launched Waldorf Astoria.

Opened in 2021 and set on Qatar’s southwest coastline, approximately 80 kilometres from the capital Doha, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas features 3.5 kilometres of pristine private beachfront, hotel rooms, suites and private beachfront villas, a luxury spa, marina, conference and events centre, sports excellence centre, one of the Middle East’s largest water and adventure parks, as well as a range of restaurants.

The agency has been appointed to undertake a review of the resort’s positioning and communications strategy ahead of its relaunch to the world following Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Danielle Moeller, Town Square founder and director said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Hilton for the Salwa Beach Resort and Villas and look forward to sharing all that this premium, luxury destination has to offer across key markets around the world.

“Travel and tourism marketing is in Town Square’s DNA. This appointment, our proven experience of partnering with Hilton brands and deep understanding of high value travel purchase categories, recognises that expertise, and we can’t wait to deliver on our exciting plans.”

Town Square works with leading travel, tourism and hospitality brands including The Ghan & Indian Pacific, Melbourne Skydeck, Cruise Whitsundays, Hilton Group,Qatar Airways, Qatar Tourism and Discover Qatar.