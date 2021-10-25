Indie Agency SPEED Strengthens Leadership Team

Independent media agency SPEED has made a significant hire and a well-deserved promotion to its leadership team.

Kaylene Tunney (pictured left) has joined from Spark Foundry, where she was a group client partner for the Westpac account to a newly created role of head of planning and client management.

Joining Tunney in the leadership team is Steph Marshall (pictured right) who has been promoted to the role of head of business analytics and performance.

The additions come off the back of a stellar new business year for SPEED with new clients including Taco Bell, Revive Financial, Carnival Cruises and Mitsubishi HI Air conditioners. Additional new client announcements are imminent.

Ian Perrin, managing partner at SPEED said, “It’s been an incredible year for us, and therefore critical that we scale with the very best talent in the market.

“After an exhaustive search, Kaylene was the outstanding candidate, and we are so pleased she agreed to join us. Steph has been with the business for close on two years now, and not a day goes by when we aren’t blown away by her talent.”

Duncan Parfitt, managing partner at SPEED said, “We have been successful because we have single-mindedly stuck to our mantra of driving accelerated business growth for our clients. With these additions to our team, I have no doubt this success will continue.”