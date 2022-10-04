Indie Agency Always Human Enlists The ‘Honey Badger’ To Spruik Hong Kong Tourism To Aussies

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has today launched their new digital campaign by full-service talent, creative and communications agency, Always Human.

The three-part video series stars rugby cult figure, intrepid traveller and all-round adventurer, Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, as he explores Hong Kong’s hidden gems and can’t miss classics.

Cummins is considered a Hong Kong Rugby Sevens regular, but with a helping hand from the Hong Kong Tourism Board, he headed back to explore beyond the bright lights of Hong Kong Stadium to see what the city really has to offer.

The videos show Cummins getting stuck-in and discovering the city like a local on a jam-packed itinerary of culture, nature, street eats, big nights and even bigger personalities, covering everything from making unique new friends to setting a personal record for sprinting 268 stairs. The world-renowned former Wallabies’ winger also takes on a wing chun master, brings sightseeing to new heights and even gets in touch with his spiritual side.

The campaign, which runs from 5 October to 28 November, is designed to get Aussie travellers excited to get back to Hong Kong soon.

“Hong Kong is one of my all-time favourite cities in the world. The people, the culture, the hustle, the bustle – you just can’t beat it. From the restaurants and nightlife, to getting outdoors and exploring, there really is something for everyone. I can’t wait for Aussies to explore Hong Kong like I have,” Cummins said.

Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board Australia and New Zealand, Karen Macmillan, said, “The video series shows the incredible variety of experiences you can do in Hong Kong and really captures its distinctly East meets West vibe.

“Nick was the perfect person for this campaign – not only because of his long-standing relationship with Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Sevens, but his infectious larrikin persona and adventurous spirit made him an obvious choice to bring the stories of some of our own local legends to life. This campaign is the ideal entrée for Aussies tuning into the return of the Hong Kong Sevens from 4-6 November following a couple of years of Covid cancellations.”

CEO of Always Human, Josh White, said, “We had a lot of fun producing this campaign for the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Aussies have been craving to get back to Hong Kong, and what better inspiration than having the Honey Badger bringing to life the magnitude of different experiences you can have there.”