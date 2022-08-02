In The Age Of Misinformation, How Misleading Content Impacts Digital Advertising

In The Age Of Misinformation, How Misleading Content Impacts Digital Advertising
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



In this guest post, Integral Ad Science’s ANZ country manager Jessica Miles (lead image), looks at how deceptive content and “fake” news could all be being funded by your digital advertising budget…

As ad spending continues to grow, total media ad spending is expected to approach $350 billion in 2022, making media quality assurance ever-present as buyers and sellers seek to minimise known and emerging threats. The Global Disinformation Index (GDI) estimates that advertisers unwittingly provide at least $235m to global disinformation sites annually.

This deceiving content can originate from various sources and even look like reliable news outlets produce it. The popularity of these stories is often exacerbated when spread via social media channels – despite the platforms’ efforts to identify and remove them. This number is likely to continue growing as fast-evolving news cycles create opportunities for bad actors to spread mis/disinformation and inflammatory news.

A Large Number of Industry Experts Report High Levels of Concern Regarding Media Threats and Consumer Trust in Media is Waning.

In partnership with YouGov, IAS surveyed over 500 digital media experts from brands, agencies, publishers and adtech providers to examine perspectives surrounding misinformation, disinformation, and fake news. As ad spending grows, media quality threats will remain top of mind, with 84 per cent of experts reporting “high” or “very high” levels of concern about at least one threat. Most of these industry experts flag content-spreading misinformation, disinformation, and fake news as the most concerning media quality threats, with 63 per cent reporting “high” or “very high” levels of concern. In such an event, the impact on company reputation and consumer distrust is a more significant problem than campaign ROI.

Marketers worry that their advertising could be inadvertently monetising publishers that are low-quality at best and scammy at worst. This is a genuine danger, especially when coupled with the fact that a dollar spent on these sites is a dollar that would have been better spent on a local, regional, or national news site or similar environment with editorial guardrails and a commitment to producing responsible media.

Though digital media experts agree that the spread of misinformation is the most concerning media quality threat, apprehension persists around ad fraud, adjacencies next to questionable content (i.e. brand risk), and low viewability for more than half of respondents, according to the report.

Meanwhile, more than 50 per cent of Millennial and Gen X consumers are less likely to buy products from a brand if they see the brand within an unreliable ad environment. The harsh reality for advertisers and publishers is that consumer trust in media is waning, according to Edelman’s 2022 Trust Barometer. The negative impact of misinformation is not only eating up ad spend dollars for thousands—if not millions—of businesses but also putting their brand reputation at risk and working against brand safety initiatives.

What Actions Can Marketers Take to Impact Their Brand Safety Efforts Positively?

Trust and transparency in digital media quality have never been more critical. With the rise of brand risk globally, marketers need to safeguard their brands and avoid misinformation content; here are a few steps for them to consider:

  • First and foremost, marketers should review their current brand safety and suitability strategies. What are their brand safety and suitability focus, brand risk appetite, risks they are most concerned about, what opportunities are unique to their brands etc.
  • Understand that using just keyword blocking to avoid unsuitable environments will make it a blunt approach that blocks tons of perfectly suitable inventory, driving up media costs and reducing scale.
  • Once brands have a brand safety and suitability strategy, start evaluating verification partners that can help them achieve it. Do they support the GARM-tiered brand safety standard? Do they allow you to customise suitability categories end-to-end in pre-bid and post-bid blocking fully and even reporting? What level of transparency do they provide? Can you get individual, impression-level reporting on unsafe exposures, or do they only report on aggregate roll-ups by site or campaign? These are essential questions your ad verification partner should be able to answer.
  • Use strong brand safety and suitability tools to offer expanded global coverage and classify more misinformation sources.
  • Consider verification partners with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) partnerships. This trusted third party sets the standard for what qualifies as disinformation and focuses on restoring trust in media sites worldwide by providing real-time automated risk ratings.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

integral ad science Jessica Miles

Latest News

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]

In-House Agency Council Announced IHAC Awards 2022 Shortlist
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

In-House Agency Council Announced IHAC Awards 2022 Shortlist

The In-House Agency Council has announced its IHAC Awards 2022 shortlist. Australia’s first award show celebrating in-house and hybrid agencies, the IHAC Awards recognise teams that have produced high-quality industry leading work from the past 12 months. Categories are Best Creative Work, Best Innovation, Best Integrated Campaign and In-House Agency of the Year. Judged by […]

Indie Agency Bellwether Appoints Miles Mainwaring As GM & head Of Strategy
  • Advertising

Indie Agency Bellwether Appoints Miles Mainwaring As GM & head Of Strategy

Bellwether Agency has welcomed Miles Mainwaring as general manager and head of strategy. Prior to joining Bellwether, Mainwaring ran his own strategic consultancy specialising in the education sector, having formerly been partner and head of strategy at Melbourne independent agency Venus Communications, and group account director at JWT on the Ford account. Andrew Crook (left) […]

Hydralyte Awards New Launch To 72andSunny
  • Campaigns

Hydralyte Awards New Launch To 72andSunny

72andSunny has been appointed to create a new platform and campaign to launch a new product range for Hydralyte. Hydralyte is Australia’s number one oral rehydration solution, developing high quality products that rehydrate you faster than water alone, backed by scientific expertise and a philosophy that life is more enjoyable when you feel great.  72andSunny […]

Happy fashion woman carrying shopping bags and holding credit card
  • Marketing

Blackhawk Network Offers Solution To Brand Switching As Consumers Struggle With Cost Of Living

Rising interest rates and cost of living expenses are testing consumer brand loyalty like never before as consumers seek better value and restrict discretionary spending in increasingly tougher economic conditions. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, 80 per cent of Australian consumers have sought out different brands or retailers in the past 18 […]