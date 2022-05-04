impact.com Adds Myer, Crocs, Compare The Market, Waggly And VistaPrint To Rapidly Expanding ANZ Customer List

impact.com, a partnership management platform that covers more than 2,200 brands, announced today the addition of a number of Australian brands to its growing ANZ business.

Pictured: Ayaan Mohamud, regional VP of impact.com.

Myer, Crocs, Compare The Market, Waggly, and VistaPrint were amongst the 200 new customers added to the global client list during the first quarter of 2022, with the Australian team more than doubling in size from 13 to 27 employees year on year.

“The ANZ team has had a phenomenal start to 2022 as we see the partnership economy thrive and mature.” said Adam Furness, APAC managing director at impact.com. “It’s particularly satisfying to help brands and publishers of all sizes and stages of maturity create a lucrative new customer acquisition channel with our partnership management platform.”

“We’re fortunate to work with some of Australia’s most iconic brands as well as some of our most innovative start-ups to help them realise the value a diverse partnership program can deliver.”

This comes after several high-level appointments and promotions during the first quarter, including Laurence Nelmes taking the new ANZ marketing executive role and the promotions of both Ayaan Mohamud to regional vice president of marketing APAC and Tanya Suna to the new position of director of people and culture, APAC.

The company also acquired Pressboard, an analytics and reporting platform for branded content, and relaunched the Partnerships Experience Academy (PXA) to provide product and industry certifications to help build and grow partnerships.