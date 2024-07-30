IMAA & Smooth FM Tee Off Charity Golf Day For Harrison Riedel Foundation

Earlier this month, the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) and Smooth FM came together to hold a charity golf day for the Harrison Riedel Foundation at Long Reef Golf Club.

The 80 attendees, who participated in the ambrose-style tournament, raised more than $28,000 for the charity that works to increase the rate of help-seeking for young people in distress through early preventative programs and support. Alongside the tournament was a silent auction, with prizes donated by Srixon, Seven, Oatley Wines, 2GB and NINE Radio, Long Reef Golf Club, McKenzie Partners, Body Science, ACM, Meta, Strokes Gained Studio and oOh! Media. Players also enjoyed drinks from carts along the course, sponsored by Nexxen.

Audience360 sponsored the Longest Shot and the 9th hole, providing a snack station with doughnuts and pretzels for players.

Even with some wet weather, all attendees had a great time. Team Taboola and OMDIGI Group took out the top prize on the day: a Srixon Tour Cart bag each.

“Despite the weather, the IMAA Golf Day at Long Reef Golf Club was fantastic—huge thanks to the IMAA, Sweeney Advertising, and all the sponsors,” said Amanda Riedel, Harrison Riedel Foundation CEO.

“Everyone’s kindness and dedication to supporting others is truly inspiring and showcases the wonderful spirit and care within the advertising and media community. All funds raised will directly improve our free YourCrew app, providing essential help resources for youth, ensuring they get the support they need before things get out of hand”.