IMAA Hosts ‘The Greatest Media Show’ With Gold Medallist Cassiel Rousseau & Former AFLW Player Abbey Holmes

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) brings new conference ‘The Greatest Media Show’ to Melbourne, giving member keynote speeches, CMO insights and pitches from industry leaders.

Lead Image: Taylor Cribbes, Everyday Balloons

The IMAA event was held in Hoyts Melbourne Central with 300 attendees from 68 agencies, along with media partners and industry body leaders.

Members had their eyes on the big prize of the night, a $50,000 QMS Out of Home campaign.

The exclusive after party, presented by media agency QMS, was held at Melbourne cocktail bar Longsong.

At the afterparty guests were treated to drinks and canapes, coupled with a Q&A including Olympian, World Aquatics Champion, and Commonwealth Game Gold Medallist Cassiel Rousseau and QMS general manager independent & direct sales, David Pullinger.

“We were thrilled to partner with the IMAA on The Greatest Media Show after party this year. There was such an infectious energy at Longsong and it was great to see so many independent agencies in the room sharing ideas, networking and celebrating the sector”, said QMS general manager independent & direct sales, David Pullinger.

Guests experienced a range of key-note speakers, including former AFL Women’s (AFLW) player and media commentator Abbey Holmes who was interviewed on resilience and performing on an elite level by Peter Charles, Seven Network’s Victorian and National Independent Agency sales director.

“We felt a great sense of pride at how many indies were in the room at our new-look members’ conference yesterday and at the calibre of speakers we had throughout the morning. The speakers were incredible, and the combination of that with our power sessions really left an energised feeling in the room”, said Sam Buchanan, CEO at IMAA.