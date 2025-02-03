IMAA Announces 45 Media Partners For 2025

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has announced 45 media partners for 2025, including seven new partners, all dedicated to supporting the nation’s independent media agency sector.

IMAA received more than 30 media applications for the program keen to work alongside the organisation. The 2025 partner line-up includes seven new media partners, along with 38 returning media organisations who have reaffirmed their commitment to the IMAA. Many partners have been with the IMAA since its 2020 inception, celebrating five years with the organisation this year.

The IMAA has announced new partners atn, Channel Factory, DoubleVerify, REA Group, Uber Advertising, Urban List, and Vistar Media.

The IMAA also welcomed returning media partner supporters: ACM, Amazon, ARN, Audience360, Bishopp, BlisMedia Australia, Cartology, COOL Media, Crimtan, Criteo, Foxtel Media, GoTransit, Gumtree Media, GWI, IAS, JCDecaux, LinkedIn, Mamamia, Meta, News Corp Australia, Nexxen, Nine, Nova, oOh!media, Paramount+ (Network 10), Pinterest, QMS, Reddit, SBS, SCA, Scentre Group, Seven Network, StackAdapt, Taboola, TikTok, Tonic Media Network, Val Morgan and Weatherzone.

“It is an honour to have such a strong calibre of media partners supporting the IMAA in 2025. This year, we decided to cap media partner numbers at 45 – it means all our media partners are now part of an exclusive club, with access to some of the best indie agencies in the country. Demand to be part of the IMAA is now outstripping media partner positions available which is testament to the strength of our organisation and our reputation for delivering results for our members, and the veracity of the indie agency sector nationally,” IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan said.

“Many of our media partners have been long-time supporters of the IMAA, working alongside us since our 2020 inception and we are indebted to them for their years of support. I’m also excited to introduce our seven new partners in 2025 who join our existing media partners reaffirming their commitment to the IMAA this year. We’re looking forward to the year ahead and the continued dominance of the independent media agency industry across the nation,” he added.

“Independent media agencies are a driving force in Australia’s media landscape, and we’re proud to support this fast-growing sector with trusted, high-quality ad solutions that ensure brands capture attention in premium environments, and at scale. We look forward to collaborating with all IMAA members to drive meaningful results for advertisers and support the IMAA in making the industry a better place,” atn national sales director, Karen Holmes added.

“Channel Factory is delighted to be joining the IMAA community. We have always placed great importance on fostering strong partnerships and deeply value the critical role independent agencies play in both our business and the wider media ecosystem. We’re proud to support the innovative efforts spearheaded by Sam and the team and look forward to working together to contribute to the continued success and vibrancy of our industry,” Channel Factory managing director, James Rose said.

“Joining the IMAA represents a valuable opportunity for DoubleVerify to collaborate with its dynamic network of independent agencies. By working together, we aim to drive greater media transparency and performance, working with IMAA members to help their clients navigate the complexities of the digital advertising ecosystem. We are committed to supporting advertisers in uncovering new strategies to maximise the impact of their media investments, ensuring they achieve measurable success in an ever-evolving landscape,” DoubleVerify, senior vice president and managing director Asia Pacific, Conrad Tallariti added.

“At Urban List, we’re thrilled to join the IMAA to champion the strength and innovation of independent agencies. The IMAA’s dedication to fostering a more diverse, inclusive, and forward-thinking media landscape resonates deeply with our values. We’re excited to contribute to this dynamic force, working together to empower independents with creativity, market insights, and results-driven solutions that drive meaningful impact,” Urban List chief commercial officer, Jacqui La’Brooy said.

“Vistar Media is excited to partner with IMAA to bring the power of programmatic DOOH to its vibrant network of independent agencies. This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to drive innovation, share expertise, and deliver measurable results for clients. We look forward to working alongside IMAA members to elevate the out-of-home advertising space and unlock new growth opportunities for the independent sector,” Vistar Media managing director, APAC, Ben Baker added.

The media partner announcement comes as the IMAA prepares for new events like its upcoming Indie-Pendence Day conference and the Byte series, along with the return of its Pitch-Chella and the Female Leaders of Tomorrow Programme.