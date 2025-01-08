NewsletterTechnology

IAS Reckons Its New AI Tool Can Cut CPCs By A Quarter

Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has launched a new AI-driven Total Media Performance (TMP) solution, promising significantly lower CPC and CPMs through quality path optimisation.

IAS said TMP enables advertisers to achieve better campaign outcomes by integrating its industry-leading media quality signals with in-flight optimisation.

Using “responsible” and “trusted” AI models to align media quality with cost and outcomes, TMP should give advertisers the smarts to improve ad effectiveness through quality path optimisation with end-to-end transparency across the programmatic supply chain.

IAS’s TMP is able to demonstrate the true financial impact of media quality. By reallocating spend towards higher-quality paths, IAS delivered a 25 per cent decrease in cost per conversion and a 33 per cent decrease in the cost of a quality impression for a leading global technology brand.

“The launch of TMP marks a significant evolution for IAS as we expand beyond media efficiency and brand protection to deliver a unified marketing performance solution,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS.

“We’re uniquely positioned to help advertisers unlock data to transform media quality insights into actionable, revenue-driving strategies and achieve superior results across the increasingly fragmented digital media ecosystem.”

With TMP, IAS said advertisers can now:

Boost Outcomes: IAS pre-bid protection delivers ROI by prioritising quality media that drives outcomes and protection of brand equity in one cohesive solution. Advertisers can seamlessly sync quality protection across DSPs for operational efficiency.

Gain Greater Transparency: TMP drives ROI by combining media quality and cost insights with IAS’s quality path optimisation. Advertisers are empowered with supply chain transparency to optimise towards the most efficient media for superior outcomes.

Automate In-Flight: Dynamic Performance Profiles enable advertisers to maximise reach and performance and automatically adjust campaigns mid-flight with dynamic, privacy-safe contextual targeting.

“With TMP, IAS can now equip advertisers with advanced tools to maximise their media investments, driving both efficiency and exceptional outcomes,” said Srishti Gupta, CPO of IAS.

“We are committed to evolving TMP to meet advertisers’ needs, helping them reduce media waste, drive superior performance, and safeguard brand equity in the evolving media landscape.”

