IAB Launches Free Ad Effectiveness Fundamentals Training Program For Advertisers

IAB Australia has launched its IAB Ad Effectiveness Fundamentals training program, designed to help brand marketers understand the commonly used methodologies, as well as providing an overview of emerging techniques for evaluating advertising including neuroscience and attention measurement.

The online training program, which is free to attend, allows participants to work through the curriculum at their own pace and then complete an assessment to receive certification.

Developed by the IAB Australia Ad Effectiveness Council, as part of the IAB Australia Training and Development initiative, the training program distills considerable industry knowledge and best practice into an easy to digest format.

The program includes six modules covering the principles of advertising effectiveness, how to prepare for measurement success, understanding experimental design, market mix modelling and attribution and an overview of emerging technologies.

According to Natalie Stanbury (main photo), research director of IAB Australia, the training will help marketers prepare for sustainable and successful measurement into the future.

“Advertisers’ measurement toolkits will soon need to be adjusted for increased consumer privacy expectations and in response to the retirement of third-party cookies. This will make it even more complex for marketers seeking to back their marketing strategy with data and evidence to demonstrate the value of their marketing investments. This training program will provide the essential foundations to upskill anyone that is responsible for understanding and demonstrating the success of advertising campaigns.

The IAB Ad Effectiveness Council established in 2017 provides guidance to the industry on the best methods to assess the impact of marketing activities along with insight and inspiration to help marketers optimise their digital advertising investment. The council includes 25 representatives from a diverse range of companies across the industry including media owners, data agencies, media agencies, research companies, technology companies and advertisers.