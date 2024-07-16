Hungry Jack’s & Make-A-Wish Rasies $2.3m For Critically Ill Children In Four Weeks

Hungry Jack’s has raised a record-breaking $2.3 million for Make-A-Wish Australia in just four weeks! The remarkable achievement was thanks to the support of more than 25,000 Hungry Jack’s crew members and thousands of Hungry Jack’s customers who came together to support critically ill children across Australia.

All the money raised from stars purchased during Hungry Jack’s Wishmaker is donated directly to Make-A-Wish Australia, and this year’s fundraising total marks the highest amount raised since launching four years ago.

The unwavering support from Australians will allow Make-A-Wish Australia to grant life-changing wishes to hundreds of children in need of hope and joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hungry Jack’s Australia (@hungryjacksau)

“The support shown by Hungry Jack’s crew, customers, suppliers and franchisees has once again been incredible and is a testament to the work carried out by Make-A-Wish Australia,” said Chris Green, CEO of Hungry Jack’s.

“Every star sold represents a beacon of hope for the children and families supported by Make-A-Wish Australia. We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished together”.

“Hungry Jack’s is proud to continue to support Make-A-Wish Australia through the past four years of this incredible campaign and over the years have helped to raise more than $7 million to critically ill kids,” Green said.

Australian communities rallied, purchasing more than 380,000 Wishmaker stars valued at $2, $5, $10, $50, $100, and $1,000 from 4 June to 1 July 2024.

“With rising costs, record new applications coming into the program and more than 900 critically ill kids on their Wish Journey right now, this support is more crucial than ever,” said Make-A-Wish Australia CEO Sally Bateman. “The outpouring of support from the Hungry Jack’s community has been just incredible”.

“We are so grateful for the remarkable generosity of the Australian community and the unwavering support of the Hungry Jack’s team who have made this fundraiser such a success”.

“It’s so important to give critically ill kids hope, and these funds raised will help us create a world of possibility, making more wishes come true sooner,” added Bateman.

The substantial funds raised in 464 Hungry Jack’s restaurants demonstrate the power of community and the spirit of giving. They will go towards granting life-changing wishes for critically ill kids across the country.