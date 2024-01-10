HubSpot & TikTok Partner To Convert TikTokers Into Customers

HubSpot & TikTok Partner To Convert TikTokers Into Customers
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



HubSpot and TikTok have today announced a partnership to make community-based customer acquisition easier than ever for B2B brands.

With a new integration designed to easily capture leads from TikTok directly in HubSpot, B2B businesses will benefit from the combined power of the leading destination for short-form mobile video and the leading customer platform. Available now in Australia, scaling businesses can leverage their connections to drive growth like never before.

The partnership comes at a time when customers are turning to their communities for brand and product discovery, and SMBs are seeking new ways to capture leads in the face of customer acquisition challenges. With 8.5 million Australian TikTok users who are 1.5x more likely to immediately go out and buy something they discovered on the platform, TikTok is a powerful platform for businesses to build and nurture an engaged audience.

This is particularly important in light of rising customer acquisition costs, with HubSpot research finding that more than half of SMBs experienced an increase in customer acquisition costs between 2021 and 2022. By automating the process of lead capture on TikTok with a native HubSpot integration, SMBs can unlock the value of community-based customer acquisition.

Kat Warboys, marketing director, APAC, HubSpot shared, “TikTok’s growing influence in the region is undeniable. As its audience base grows, it’s reshaping how consumers discover and interact with their favourite brands. For savvy businesses, TikTok provides a powerful channel to nurture and engage audiences — if done right. That’s why our partnership is so important. The new integration makes it easier for brands to capture, nurture and acquire leads because they can truly understand their customers. Today’s consumers expect personalisation and by having a complete picture, brands can better engage with their audiences. And, with better engagement comes more loyal customers, which is vital in the current market.”

With the no-code integration, HubSpot customers can use TikTok to supercharge lead generation, centralising prospects into their CRM. Here’s how:

  1. Integrate their TikTok for Business account with HubSpot.

  2. Deploy lead-generating ads on TikTok and automatically sync leads to HubSpot’s CRM in real-time.

  3. Engage leads using HubSpot’s Marketing Hub to create personalised campaigns across channels—from email, to paid ads, to SMS—and the new Sales Hub to prospect smarter, organise qualified leads, and close deals.

  4. Leverage HubSpot’s robust AI-powered reporting to better understand results and double-down on top performing campaigns.

Ng Chew Wee, head of business marketing APAC, TikTok commented, “Asia Pacific is home to a thriving ecosystem of TikTok users, with 90 per ceny of the region’s TikTok users consuming content on a daily basis. This presents an opportunity for Asia Pacific’s brands to reach and turn a highly engaged audience into leads, and accelerate business growth.”

We are excited to partner with HubSpot, an organisation that shares our vision of empowering businesses, to improve customer acquisition capabilities. This is just the beginning of a partnership that we believe will help businesses of all sizes.”

The TikTok integration for HubSpot is available globally for customers using TikTok for business.




Please login with linkedin to comment

hubspot TikTok

Latest News

Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator
  • Advertising

Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator

Publicis Sapient has announced an Industry Value Network (IVN) partnership with Google Cloud to launch a Retail Media Network (RMN) Accelerator. Lead image: John Costello – chief technology office, Australia at Publicis Sapient The RMN Accelerator enables clients to unlock new revenue streams and achieve full revenue potential while also improving customer engagement and experience. […]

Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!
  • Media

Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!

We are back!! Let’s kick start 2024 with the first Friday quiz of the year. Try your luck, and B&T could be sponsoring your next work drinks! How did you go? Are you hanging your head in shame, or will you be proudly hanging a 10/10 on the fridge door? Share your results with us […]

Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land
  • Technology

Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land

Budget airline Jetstar has apologised after a tasteless and, frankly, not particularly funny joke about the Vietnamese currency was posted to its Facebook page. The airline wrote: “Sorry but Vietnamese money being called Dong is objectively funny”. It then doubled down replying to its post saying: “And a million dong is $65 and I basically […]

asian sports event crew working at backstage with control panel on stage lighting , sound system and lighting effect
  • Marketing

Venue & Event Consultancy Venue Advantage Acquired By British Agency location:live

British live media and locations agency location:live has acquired Australian venue and events consultancy Venue Advatnage to drive its expansion into Australia. After an extensive search for a regional partner, location:live is delighted to integrate Venue Advantage Pty Ltd into its corporate family, together with its talented and growing team to expand the location:live proposition […]

Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital

Publicis Groupe ANZ has announced the appointment of Dan Tintner to lead Razorfish Australia as Managing Director. Tintner joins the Groupe after more than seven years at Deloitte Digital Australia, most recently co-leading the consultancy’s martech and adtech offering nationally as Partner for the marketing, data and technology team. He has more than 20 years’ […]

Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year
  • Media

Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year

As a roll-call of the world’s best tennis players descend on Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, a special magazine celebrating the 2024 Summer of Tennis will be published through The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald this Saturday, January 13, produced by Good Weekend. It will also appear online on these mastheads, as well […]

Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions
  • Media

Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions

Social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has announced the promotion of two of its key team members with Eliza Lewis appointed to the role of national sales director, overseeing its sales operation, while Lucy Ronald has been appointed head of strategy and talent. Lewis’s appointment also sees her join the leadership team of the […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]