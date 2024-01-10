HubSpot & TikTok Partner To Convert TikTokers Into Customers

HubSpot and TikTok have today announced a partnership to make community-based customer acquisition easier than ever for B2B brands.

With a new integration designed to easily capture leads from TikTok directly in HubSpot, B2B businesses will benefit from the combined power of the leading destination for short-form mobile video and the leading customer platform. Available now in Australia, scaling businesses can leverage their connections to drive growth like never before.

The partnership comes at a time when customers are turning to their communities for brand and product discovery, and SMBs are seeking new ways to capture leads in the face of customer acquisition challenges. With 8.5 million Australian TikTok users who are 1.5x more likely to immediately go out and buy something they discovered on the platform, TikTok is a powerful platform for businesses to build and nurture an engaged audience.

This is particularly important in light of rising customer acquisition costs, with HubSpot research finding that more than half of SMBs experienced an increase in customer acquisition costs between 2021 and 2022. By automating the process of lead capture on TikTok with a native HubSpot integration, SMBs can unlock the value of community-based customer acquisition.

Kat Warboys, marketing director, APAC, HubSpot shared, “TikTok’s growing influence in the region is undeniable. As its audience base grows, it’s reshaping how consumers discover and interact with their favourite brands. For savvy businesses, TikTok provides a powerful channel to nurture and engage audiences — if done right. That’s why our partnership is so important. The new integration makes it easier for brands to capture, nurture and acquire leads because they can truly understand their customers. Today’s consumers expect personalisation and by having a complete picture, brands can better engage with their audiences. And, with better engagement comes more loyal customers, which is vital in the current market.”

With the no-code integration, HubSpot customers can use TikTok to supercharge lead generation, centralising prospects into their CRM. Here’s how:

Integrate their TikTok for Business account with HubSpot. Deploy lead-generating ads on TikTok and automatically sync leads to HubSpot’s CRM in real-time. Engage leads using HubSpot’s Marketing Hub to create personalised campaigns across channels—from email, to paid ads, to SMS—and the new Sales Hub to prospect smarter, organise qualified leads, and close deals. Leverage HubSpot’s robust AI-powered reporting to better understand results and double-down on top performing campaigns.

Ng Chew Wee, head of business marketing APAC, TikTok commented, “Asia Pacific is home to a thriving ecosystem of TikTok users, with 90 per ceny of the region’s TikTok users consuming content on a daily basis. This presents an opportunity for Asia Pacific’s brands to reach and turn a highly engaged audience into leads, and accelerate business growth.”

We are excited to partner with HubSpot, an organisation that shares our vision of empowering businesses, to improve customer acquisition capabilities. This is just the beginning of a partnership that we believe will help businesses of all sizes.”

The TikTok integration for HubSpot is available globally for customers using TikTok for business.